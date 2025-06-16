Packline Introduces Innovative Roll Lifting Attachment With Powered Rotation And Ejection Mechanism

"Our new Vertical Spindle Attachment with Powered Ejector Mechanism redefines reel handling by combining safety, efficiency, and hygiene in one solution. Operators can now effortlessly handle reels up to 150kg, dramatically reducing manual strain and improving productivity across industries." Post this

Key Features and Benefits:

Fully Powered Lift, Rotation, and Ejection — Effortlessly handles reels up to 150kg, reducing physical strain and boosting productivity.

Integrated Powered Ejection — A user-friendly joystick control enables smooth and controlled roll transfer, eliminating manual pushing.

Hygienic Stainless-Steel Construction — Ideal for cleanroom environments, including food and pharmaceutical sectors, ensuring compliance with the highest hygiene standards.

Bespoke and Interchangeable Design — Custom-built to accommodate various roll sizes, with interchangeable attachments compatible with Packline's 'Compac' and Ultrasource's EZ Lift lifting machines. The quick-release system offers maximum flexibility and ease of use.

Applications:

This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries, ensuring contamination-free material handling, streamlining operations and reducing downtime:

Food

Drinks and Beverages

Dairy

Pharmaceutical

Medical

Chemical

FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)

Printing and Labelling

Packline's Roll Lifter with Powered Ejection sets a new benchmark for safety, efficiency, and ergonomic design. By integrating this innovative technology, companies can dramatically reduce manual handling risks, increase operational efficiency, and maintain strict hygiene compliance.

For more information about the Roll Handling Vertical Spindle Attachment with Powered Ejector Mechanism or to discuss your specific requirements, please contact Packline Materials Handling in the UK or Ultrasource LLC in the USA.

Contact:

Packline Ltd

Unit 28

Newtown Business Park

Ringwood Road

Poole, Dorset

BH12 3LL, UK

https://www.packline.co.uk/

USA Distributor:

Ultrasource USA LLC

1414 West 29th Street

Kansas City, MO 64108-3604

https://www.ultrasourceusa.com

For a full list of worldwide distributors please visit Packline's website.

About Packline Materials Handling:

Packline is a leading provider of innovative materials handling solutions, specialising in stainless-steel equipment for cleanroom and hygienic environments. With a commitment to safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Packline delivers custom-built solutions to meet the unique needs of various industries worldwide.

Media Contact

Paul Winter, Packline Ltd, 44 1202307700, [email protected], https://www.packline.co.uk/

SOURCE Packline Ltd