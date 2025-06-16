Packline Introduces Innovative Roll Lifting Attachment With Powered Rotation And Ejection Mechanism

Packline Materials Handling and Ultrasource LLC are proud to announce their latest innovation in roll handling solutions: the Vertical Spindle Attachment with Powered Ejector Mechanism. Engineered to enhance efficiency and operator safety, this advanced lifting solution significantly reduces manual effort and streamlines workflow in a variety of industries including the food, beverages and medical industries.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Packline Materials Handling and Ultrasource LLC are proud to announce their latest innovation in roll handling solutions: the Vertical Spindle Attachment with Powered Ejector Mechanism. Engineered to enhance efficiency and operator safety, this advanced lifting solution significantly reduces manual effort and streamlines workflow in a variety of industries including the food, beverages and medical industries.
The fully powered system simplifies roll transfer from the lifter's spindle directly onto a processing line mandrel or storage trolley, minimizing operator strain and improving overall safety.
Key Features and Benefits:
Fully Powered Lift, Rotation, and Ejection — Effortlessly handles reels up to 150kg, reducing physical strain and boosting productivity.
Integrated Powered Ejection — A user-friendly joystick control enables smooth and controlled roll transfer, eliminating manual pushing.
Hygienic Stainless-Steel Construction — Ideal for cleanroom environments, including food and pharmaceutical sectors, ensuring compliance with the highest hygiene standards.
Bespoke and Interchangeable Design — Custom-built to accommodate various roll sizes, with interchangeable attachments compatible with Packline's 'Compac' and Ultrasource's EZ Lift lifting machines. The quick-release system offers maximum flexibility and ease of use.
Applications:
This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries, ensuring contamination-free material handling, streamlining operations and reducing downtime:
- Food
- Drinks and Beverages
- Dairy
- Pharmaceutical
- Medical
- Chemical
- FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)
- Printing and Labelling
Packline's Roll Lifter with Powered Ejection sets a new benchmark for safety, efficiency, and ergonomic design. By integrating this innovative technology, companies can dramatically reduce manual handling risks, increase operational efficiency, and maintain strict hygiene compliance.
For more information about the Roll Handling Vertical Spindle Attachment with Powered Ejector Mechanism or to discuss your specific requirements, please contact Packline Materials Handling in the UK or Ultrasource LLC in the USA.
Contact:
Packline Ltd
Unit 28
Newtown Business Park
Ringwood Road
Poole, Dorset
BH12 3LL, UK
USA Distributor:
Ultrasource USA LLC
1414 West 29th Street
Kansas City, MO 64108-3604
https://www.ultrasourceusa.com
For a full list of worldwide distributors please visit Packline's website.
About Packline Materials Handling:
Packline is a leading provider of innovative materials handling solutions, specialising in stainless-steel equipment for cleanroom and hygienic environments. With a commitment to safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Packline delivers custom-built solutions to meet the unique needs of various industries worldwide.
Media Contact
Paul Winter, Packline Ltd, 44 1202307700, [email protected], https://www.packline.co.uk/
SOURCE Packline Ltd
