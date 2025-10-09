Packline Introduces The Omni-Boom Reel Lifting Attachment For Multi-Directional Roll Rotation And Handling In Clean Room Environments

Packline Ltd in partnership with Ulrasource LLC has launched the Omni-Boom Roll Lifting Attachment, a groundbreaking solution designed to simplify and streamline the handling of rolls and reels within clean room environments. Engineered for precision, safety, and efficiency, the Omni-Boom enables full multi-directional roll rotation, effortless transfer, and in-situ cutting—ideal for the food and pharmaceutical industries.

KANSAS CITY, Miss., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Packline Ltd in partnership with Ulrasource LLC has launched the Omni-Boom Roll Lifting Attachment, a groundbreaking solution designed to simplify and streamline the handling of rolls and reels within clean room environments. Engineered for precision, safety, and efficiency, the Omni-Boom enables full multi-directional roll rotation, effortless transfer, and in-situ cutting—ideal for the food and pharmaceutical industries.

Omni-Boom Roll Lifting Attachment – Multi-Directional Rotation of Rolls

Packline is proud to announce the release of the Omni-Boom Roll Lifting Attachment, an innovative addition to its market-leading range of stainless-steel lifting and handling equipment. Specifically designed for clean room environments, the Omni-Boom offers a versatile and hygienic solution for handling film and material rolls with ease and precision.

The Omni-Boom enables operators to rotate and cut roll film directly on the attachment, eliminating the need for additional transfer or repositioning steps. Its multi-directional roller system ensures smooth movement of rolls from storage areas to processing machines, improving workflow efficiency and operator comfort.

Key Features:

Multi-Directional Rollers for Easy Transfer

Precision-engineered rollers along the boom's length allow smooth, effortless loading and unloading of rolls, reducing operator strain and increasing efficiency.

On-the-Spot Rotation for Unwinding & Cutting

Operators can rotate rolls while secured on the attachment, enabling controlled unwinding and precise cutting of film without removing the roll.

Secure Handling with Retaining 'Stop-Pin' Protection

A built-in retaining stop-pin prevents slippage, keeping rolls securely in place during handling and ensuring safe operation in demanding clean room settings.

Technical Specifications:

Material: High-grade stainless steel (clean room compliant)

Roll Core Sizes: 3" (76mm) or 6" (152mm)

Lift Height: Up to 1850mm / 72.83" (bespoke options up to 3000mm / 118.11")

Load Capacity: Up to 300kg / 661.39lbs

Rotation: Multi-directional for enhanced flexibility

Attachment Type: Single spindle design

Safety Mechanism: Retaining 'stop-pin' for secure roll positioning

Benefits:

Fully bespoke design service available

Increases productivity and reduces manual handling effort

Enhances operator safety and ergonomics

Designed for clean room and pharmaceutical use

Enables seamless integration into existing production lines

About Packline Ltd

Packline Ltd is a leading UK manufacturer of stainless-steel lifting and handling equipment, specialising in hygienic solutions for the food, pharmaceutical, and high-care manufacturing industries. With decades of experience in bespoke materials handling innovation, Packline delivers equipment that improves safety, productivity, and compliance.

For more information about the Omni-Boom Roll Lifting Attachment or other lifting solutions, visit Packine at www.packline.co.uk or contact [email protected].

For our handling partner in the USA, visit EZ Lift rollstock film hoist / paper roll handling with optional attachments.

