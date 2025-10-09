Packline Introduces The Omni-Boom Reel Lifting Attachment For Multi-Directional Roll Rotation And Handling In Clean Room Environments

Packline Ltd in partnership with Ulrasource LLC has launched the Omni-Boom Roll Lifting Attachment, a groundbreaking solution designed to simplify and streamline the handling of rolls and reels within clean room environments. Engineered for precision, safety, and efficiency, the Omni-Boom enables full multi-directional roll rotation, effortless transfer, and in-situ cutting—ideal for the food and pharmaceutical industries.
KANSAS CITY, Miss., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Packline Ltd in partnership with Ulrasource LLC has launched the Omni-Boom Roll Lifting Attachment, a groundbreaking solution designed to simplify and streamline the handling of rolls and reels within clean room environments. Engineered for precision, safety, and efficiency, the Omni-Boom enables full multi-directional roll rotation, effortless transfer, and in-situ cutting—ideal for the food and pharmaceutical industries.
Omni-Boom Roll Lifting Attachment – Multi-Directional Rotation of Rolls
Packline is proud to announce the release of the Omni-Boom Roll Lifting Attachment, an innovative addition to its market-leading range of stainless-steel lifting and handling equipment. Specifically designed for clean room environments, the Omni-Boom offers a versatile and hygienic solution for handling film and material rolls with ease and precision.
The Omni-Boom enables operators to rotate and cut roll film directly on the attachment, eliminating the need for additional transfer or repositioning steps. Its multi-directional roller system ensures smooth movement of rolls from storage areas to processing machines, improving workflow efficiency and operator comfort.
Key Features:
- Multi-Directional Rollers for Easy Transfer
- Precision-engineered rollers along the boom's length allow smooth, effortless loading and unloading of rolls, reducing operator strain and increasing efficiency.
- On-the-Spot Rotation for Unwinding & Cutting
- Operators can rotate rolls while secured on the attachment, enabling controlled unwinding and precise cutting of film without removing the roll.
- Secure Handling with Retaining 'Stop-Pin' Protection
- A built-in retaining stop-pin prevents slippage, keeping rolls securely in place during handling and ensuring safe operation in demanding clean room settings.
Technical Specifications:
- Material: High-grade stainless steel (clean room compliant)
- Roll Core Sizes: 3" (76mm) or 6" (152mm)
- Lift Height: Up to 1850mm / 72.83" (bespoke options up to 3000mm / 118.11")
- Load Capacity: Up to 300kg / 661.39lbs
- Rotation: Multi-directional for enhanced flexibility
- Attachment Type: Single spindle design
- Safety Mechanism: Retaining 'stop-pin' for secure roll positioning
Benefits:
- Fully bespoke design service available
- Increases productivity and reduces manual handling effort
- Enhances operator safety and ergonomics
- Designed for clean room and pharmaceutical use
- Enables seamless integration into existing production lines
About Packline Ltd
Packline Ltd is a leading UK manufacturer of stainless-steel lifting and handling equipment, specialising in hygienic solutions for the food, pharmaceutical, and high-care manufacturing industries. With decades of experience in bespoke materials handling innovation, Packline delivers equipment that improves safety, productivity, and compliance.
For more information about the Omni-Boom Roll Lifting Attachment or other lifting solutions, visit Packine at www.packline.co.uk or contact [email protected].
For our handling partner in the USA, visit EZ Lift rollstock film hoist / paper roll handling with optional attachments.
Media Contact
Paul Winter, Packline Ltd, 44 1202307700, [email protected], https://www.packline.co.uk/
SOURCE Packline Ltd
