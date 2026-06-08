Packline Launches New 6-Inch Vertical Spindle Attachment For Safe Handling of Film Rolls In Pharmaceutical And Medical Industries

Bespoke Motorised Reel Handling Solution Improves Safety, Ergonomics and Efficiency for Healthcare Manufacturing Applications Packline Materials Handling, in partnership with Ultrasource llc, has announced the production of a new bespoke 6-inch Vertical Spindle Attachment, specifically developed to provide safe, efficient and ergonomic handling of large reels and rolls used within the pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare manufacturing sectors.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bespoke Motorised Reel Handling Solution Improves Safety, Ergonomics and Efficiency for Healthcare Manufacturing Applications
Packline Materials Handling, in partnership with Ultrasource llc, has announced the production of a new bespoke 6-inch Vertical Spindle Attachment, specifically developed to provide safe, efficient and ergonomic handling of large reels and rolls used within the pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare manufacturing sectors.
The fully motorised reel handling solution was engineered for a customer operating within the healthcare products industry that required a reliable method for lifting, gripping, rotating and transporting large rolls of film between pallet storage areas and a processing and packaging line.
Packline designed and manufactured the customised attachment to address the challenges associated with handling longer and wider reels featuring larger 6-inch core diameters.
Addressing Complex Reel Handling Challenges
The customer required a reel handling solution capable of managing:
- Longer and wider film reels
- Larger 6-inch core diameters
- Safe vertical-to-horizontal reel rotation
- Frequent transport between storage and production lines
Traditional handling equipment struggled to securely grip the larger reel cores while maintaining safe and controlled movement during lifting and rotation processes.
Packline's engineering team developed a bespoke solution that combines a wider 6-inch spindle attachment with fully motorised handling functions to improve operational safety, accuracy and productivity.
Bespoke 6-Inch Vertical Spindle Attachment
To accommodate the wider reel core size, Packline engineered a larger single spindle boom attachment designed to firmly grip the inside diameter of the reel core during lifting and transportation.
The custom attachment provides secure load engagement while maintaining precise operator control throughout the handling process.
Fully Motorised Reel Handling System
The system incorporates fully motorised:
- Lift functionality
- Core gripping
- Reel rotation
This allows operators to safely handle heavy and oversized reels with minimal manual intervention, helping to reduce operator fatigue while significantly improving workplace ergonomics and safety.
Smooth and Controlled Reel Rotation
A stabilised carriage mechanism has been integrated into the design to ensure exceptionally smooth lifting, lowering and reel rotation.
The system enables reels to rotate safely between vertical and horizontal positions, allowing accurate placement directly onto processing and packaging equipment.
The stabilised mechanism also minimises load movement during operation, helping to improve both product protection and operator confidence.
Key Customer Benefits
The Packline motorised reel handling solution delivers several operational advantages, including:
Improved Operator Safety
Fully motorised gripping and rotation functions reduce manual handling risks and improve workplace safety.
Increased Efficiency
Operators can quickly and safely transfer reels directly from storage or pallets to production lines, reducing downtime and improving workflow.
Secure Handling of Large Core Reels
The bespoke 6-inch spindle attachment ensures reliable and stable gripping of larger reel cores.
Enhanced Ergonomics
Powered lifting and rotation functions reduce physical strain when handling heavy and oversized rolls.
Designed for Hygienic and High-Care Environments
Manufactured from stainless steel, the attachment is ideally suited for pharmaceutical, medical, food and other hygienic production environments, including cleanroom applications.
The design offers exceptional stability, durability and ease of operation while ensuring safe and controlled transportation of reels and rolls.
Additional design features include:
- Improved load capacity
- Enhanced strength and durability
- Easy and safe operation
- Minimal operator effort
- Optional remote-control operation
- Compact footprint for narrow production lines
All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fitted or removed from any 'Compac' lifting machine equipped with Packline's quick-release system.
The attachment is also available with geared rotation functionality.
Technical Specifications
- Lift Capacity: 70kg / 154lbs
- Vertical Spindle with Hinged 90° Rotation
- Manual Rotation Option
- Manual Gripping Option
Due to the hinged attachment mechanism, the maximum lift capacity is limited to 70kg / 154lbs to ensure optimum stability during manoeuvring operations.
Suitable Industries
This stainless-steel reel lifting solution is suitable for a wide range of industries, including:
- Pharmaceutical
- Medical
- Food
- Dairy
- Drinks and Beverages
- Chemical
- FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)
- Printing and Labelling
Specialist Reel and Roll Handling Solutions
Packline continues to design and manufacture bespoke reel, roll and drum handling equipment for demanding industrial and healthcare applications worldwide.
The new 6-inch Motorised Vertical Spindle Attachment further demonstrates Packline's expertise in developing customised handling solutions that improve safety, efficiency and productivity within modern manufacturing environments.
For further information on this lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.
Packline Ltd
The Fulcrum, Vantage Way, Poole, Dorset
BH12 4NU, UK
Lifting & Handling Equipment | Rolls, Reels, Barrels, Drums & More
USA Distributor – Ultrasource LLC
1414 West 29th Street
Kansas City, MO 64108-3604
EZ Lift rollstock film hoist / paper roll handling with optional attachments
For a full list of worldwide distributors, please visit the Packline website.
Media Contact
Paul Winter, Packline Ltd, 44 1202307700, [email protected], https://www.packline.co.uk/
SOURCE Packline Ltd
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