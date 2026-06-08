Packline Launches New 6-Inch Vertical Spindle Attachment For Safe Handling of Film Rolls In Pharmaceutical And Medical Industries

This bespoke 6-inch motorised spindle attachment demonstrates Packline's commitment to delivering safer, more efficient and fully customised reel handling solutions for demanding pharmaceutical and medical manufacturing environments Post this

The fully motorised reel handling solution was engineered for a customer operating within the healthcare products industry that required a reliable method for lifting, gripping, rotating and transporting large rolls of film between pallet storage areas and a processing and packaging line.

Packline designed and manufactured the customised attachment to address the challenges associated with handling longer and wider reels featuring larger 6-inch core diameters.

Addressing Complex Reel Handling Challenges

The customer required a reel handling solution capable of managing:

Longer and wider film reels

Larger 6-inch core diameters

Safe vertical-to-horizontal reel rotation

Frequent transport between storage and production lines

Traditional handling equipment struggled to securely grip the larger reel cores while maintaining safe and controlled movement during lifting and rotation processes.

Packline's engineering team developed a bespoke solution that combines a wider 6-inch spindle attachment with fully motorised handling functions to improve operational safety, accuracy and productivity.

Bespoke 6-Inch Vertical Spindle Attachment

To accommodate the wider reel core size, Packline engineered a larger single spindle boom attachment designed to firmly grip the inside diameter of the reel core during lifting and transportation.

The custom attachment provides secure load engagement while maintaining precise operator control throughout the handling process.

Fully Motorised Reel Handling System

The system incorporates fully motorised:

Lift functionality

Core gripping

Reel rotation

This allows operators to safely handle heavy and oversized reels with minimal manual intervention, helping to reduce operator fatigue while significantly improving workplace ergonomics and safety.

Smooth and Controlled Reel Rotation

A stabilised carriage mechanism has been integrated into the design to ensure exceptionally smooth lifting, lowering and reel rotation.

The system enables reels to rotate safely between vertical and horizontal positions, allowing accurate placement directly onto processing and packaging equipment.

The stabilised mechanism also minimises load movement during operation, helping to improve both product protection and operator confidence.

Key Customer Benefits

The Packline motorised reel handling solution delivers several operational advantages, including:

Improved Operator Safety

Fully motorised gripping and rotation functions reduce manual handling risks and improve workplace safety.

Increased Efficiency

Operators can quickly and safely transfer reels directly from storage or pallets to production lines, reducing downtime and improving workflow.

Secure Handling of Large Core Reels

The bespoke 6-inch spindle attachment ensures reliable and stable gripping of larger reel cores.

Enhanced Ergonomics

Powered lifting and rotation functions reduce physical strain when handling heavy and oversized rolls.

Designed for Hygienic and High-Care Environments

Manufactured from stainless steel, the attachment is ideally suited for pharmaceutical, medical, food and other hygienic production environments, including cleanroom applications.

The design offers exceptional stability, durability and ease of operation while ensuring safe and controlled transportation of reels and rolls.

Additional design features include:

Improved load capacity

Enhanced strength and durability

Easy and safe operation

Minimal operator effort

Optional remote-control operation

Compact footprint for narrow production lines

All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fitted or removed from any 'Compac' lifting machine equipped with Packline's quick-release system.

The attachment is also available with geared rotation functionality.

Technical Specifications

Lift Capacity: 70kg / 154lbs

Vertical Spindle with Hinged 90° Rotation

Manual Rotation Option

Manual Gripping Option

Due to the hinged attachment mechanism, the maximum lift capacity is limited to 70kg / 154lbs to ensure optimum stability during manoeuvring operations.

Suitable Industries

This stainless-steel reel lifting solution is suitable for a wide range of industries, including:

Pharmaceutical

Medical

Food

Dairy

Drinks and Beverages

Chemical

FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)

Printing and Labelling

Specialist Reel and Roll Handling Solutions

Packline continues to design and manufacture bespoke reel, roll and drum handling equipment for demanding industrial and healthcare applications worldwide.

The new 6-inch Motorised Vertical Spindle Attachment further demonstrates Packline's expertise in developing customised handling solutions that improve safety, efficiency and productivity within modern manufacturing environments.

For further information on this lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.

Packline Ltd

The Fulcrum, Vantage Way, Poole, Dorset

BH12 4NU, UK

Lifting & Handling Equipment | Rolls, Reels, Barrels, Drums & More

USA Distributor – Ultrasource LLC

1414 West 29th Street

Kansas City, MO 64108-3604

EZ Lift rollstock film hoist / paper roll handling with optional attachments

For a full list of worldwide distributors, please visit the Packline website.

Media Contact

Paul Winter, Packline Ltd, 44 1202307700, [email protected], https://www.packline.co.uk/

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SOURCE Packline Ltd