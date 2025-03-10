Packline Materials Handling Announce Production Of Their New Powered Clamp Attachment For Handling Narrow Rolls Of Film Or Foil In The Food And Pharmaceutical Industries

The new stainless roll handling equipment with full powered clamp attachment for handling narrow rolls is the ideal solution to increase efficiency and improve health and safety conditions. Post this

The lifting machine picks up narrow rolls from the pallet and rotates the rolls 90 degrees for loading onto a mandrel via the roll's core for lowering onto the processing machinery.

The clamp attachment features narrow rollers to accommodate the various sized rolls with a minimum width of 472-inches / 120mm. The clamping arms are spaced more tightly than standard to ensure a secure grip of the smaller rolls. In addition, the clamp attachment is offset downwards to allow the clamp to access the narrow rolls stored vertically on the pallet.

This lifting solution is fully powered with electric lift and lower functions as well as fully powered clamping and rotation of the rolls.

This attachment is manufactured from stainless steel which makes it entirely suitable for the pharmaceutical industry and other hygienic applications.

Also, it is backed up by a full bespoke design service so ensuring that the right solution can be made to suit most rolls.

All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fitted or removed from any model of 'Compac' lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.

This attachment is also available with geared and manual gripping and rotation.

The lift capacity is 330lbs / 150kg, however, larger capacities and to suit various roll widths, are available on request.

Specifications:

Lift Capacity: 330lbs / 150kg

Minimum Roll Width: 4.72-inches / 120mm

This lifter is entirely suitable for high care, clean room environments. The design offers impressive stability, strength, and durability and together these features combine to provide the transportation of the load with ease, confidence and complete safety.

The attachment's enhanced design features include a greater load capacity, improved strength and durability which provides an easy and safe operation.

These features combine to make quick, easy and simple transfers with minimal operator effort which means that the rolls can be handled surely and safely with minimum effort and complete confidence.

This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:

Food

Drinks and Beverages

Dairy

Pharmaceutical

Medical

Chemical

FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)

Printing and Labeling

The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.

The small footprint makes this handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.

For further information on this lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.

Packline Ltd

Unit 28

Newtown Business Park

Ringwood Road

Poole, Dorset

BH12 3LL, UK

https://www.packline.co.uk/

USA Distributor:

Ultrasource USA LLC

1414 West 29th Street

Kansas City, MO 64108-3604

(O): 816.360.2034 | Ext 2034

https://www.ultrasourceusa.com/ez-lift-film-roll-material-handling-equipment.html

For a full list of worldwide distributors please visit Packline's website.

Media Contact

Paul Winter, Packline Ltd, 44 1202307700, [email protected], https://www.packline.co.uk/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Packline Ltd