Packline Materials Handling Announce The Production Of New Stainless Lifter With Forward Tipping Roll Clamp For Handling Rolls In A Clean Room Environment

The new stainless forward tipping roll clamp is the ideal solution to increase efficiency and improve health and safety conditions. Post this

The forward tipping feature enables the rolls to be presented to the load feed of the processing machinery in the horizontal position. The clamping mechanism frees the roll core to be loaded directly onto the mandrel.

The forward tipping clamp is designed to load rolls onto the processing machinery end feed at the required angle. The air shaft mandrel is inserted into the roll's core for loading onto the processing line.

The clamping attachment features clamp pads constructed of nitrile rubber to securely grip the rolls, suitable for clean room environments.

The attachment has two handwheels, the first provides the easy grip and release action of the rolls which are secured by the external diameter. The second handwheel is for the roll rotation to and from the vertical to horizontal orientations.

The combination of these handwheels provides easy operation and precise control.

The raising and lowering actions of the attachment are made by a battery powered mechanism which is operated by simple 'up and down' buttons that are located ergonomically on the machine's handlebars. Ease of operation is further enhanced with a slow start feature that provides the operator with precise and accurate positioning when docking, loading and un-loading.

The mechanism is fitted with a torque limiter so that the gripping rollers do not over or under tighten onto the reel. This feature enables the operator to lift and transport rolls with complete confidence.

The attachment is backed up by a full bespoke design service so ensuring that the right solution can be made to suit most roll dimensions.

All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fitted or removed from any model of 'Compac' lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.

Specifications:

Lifting Capacity: 110lbs / 50kg

Roll Length: 18.9 inches / 480mm

Roll Diameter: 15.7 inches / 400mm

Core Internal Diameter: 2.99 inches / 76mm

The attachment has been designed to provide strength, durability as well as improved wear resistance and enhanced ease of use which provides a simple and safe action.

This handling solution is suitable for the food and drinks industry and other hygienic applications.

This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:

• Food

• Drinks and Beverages

• Dairy

• Pharmaceutical

• Medical

• Chemical

• FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)

• Printing and Labeling

The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.

The small footprint makes this handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.

For further information on this lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.

Packline Ltd

Unit 28

Newtown Business Park

Ringwood Road

Poole, Dorset

BH12 3LL, UK

https://www.packline.co.uk/

USA Distributor:

Ultrasource USA LLC

1414 West 29th Street

Kansas City, MO 64108-3604

(O): 816.360.2034 | Ext 2034

https://www.ultrasourceusa.com/ez-lift-film-roll-material-handling-equipment.html

For a full list of worldwide distributors please visit Packline's website.

Media Contact

Paul Winter, Packline Ltd, 44 (0)1202307700, [email protected], https://www.packline.co.uk/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Packline Ltd