Packline Materials Handling Announce The Production Of Their New Mixing Bowl Handling Attachment To Lift And Forward Tilt Mixing Bowls In A Food Processing Environment

This bowl tipper was designed to suit the Hobart range of mixing bowls, or similar bowls, to mix ingredients.

This lifting solution can lift and rotate the full range of Hobart (or Hobart type) mixing bowls ranging in capacity from 12Qt. (11.3L) up to 140Qt. (132L).

The manual forward tipping action enables easy and controlled emptying of the cake mix ingredients into the hopper. The forward tipping mechanism features a lever system, enabling easy and controlled emptying. The bowl is retained in the attachment by two 'slide-in' locators and secured at each side with the unique quick release system.

A powered forward tipping mechanism is available for larger bowl capacities of 60-140 litres.

The raising and lowering actions of the Bowl Tipping Attachment are made by a battery powered mechanism which is operated by simple 'up and down' buttons that are located ergonomically on the machine's handlebars. Ease of operation is further enhanced with a slow start feature that provides the operator with precise and accurate positioning when docking, loading and un-loading.

This lifter is entirely suitable for the food industry and other hygienic applications. The design offers impressive stability, strength, and durability and together these features combine to provide the transportation of the rolls with ease, confidence and complete safety.

The attachment is backed up by a full bespoke design service ensuring the right solution can be made to suit most applications and requirements.

All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fixed or removed from any model of 'Compac' lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.

Specifications:

Lift capacity: 220lbs / 100kg

Mixing Bowl Capacity: 12Qt up to 140Qt. (11.3L to 132L)

Manual tipping: bowl capacity 12-60 litres.

Powered forward tipping: 60-140 litres.

This attachment is manufactured from stainless steel which makes it entirely suitable for the food and pharmaceutical industries and other hygienic, clean room, high care applications.

This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:

Food

Drinks and Beverages

Dairy

Pharmaceutical

Medical

Chemical

FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)

Printing and Labeling

The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.

The small footprint makes this roll handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.

For further information on this roll lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.

