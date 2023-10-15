Packline Materials Handling Announce The Production Of Their New Stainless Adjustable Cradle Attachment For Handling Rolls Of Film And Foil

The stainless bespoke adjustable cradle attachment to handle rolls via the core is the ideal solution to increase efficiency and improve health and safety conditions. Tweet this

The cylindrical shafts are picked up horizontally from the pallet via the mandrel inserted through the core. The rolls can be transported to the production line and lowered into place onto the mandrel frame.

The cradle attachment can be adjusted by 50-100mm on either side of the attachment to suit the diameter of the different sizes of rolls being handled up to a safe working load of 250kg.

The bespoke cradle attachment is coated with a rubber lining to prevent scratching or damage to the cylindrical air shaft.

The raising and lowering actions of the cradle attachment are made by a battery powered mechanism which is operated by simple 'up and down' buttons that are located ergonomically on the machine's handlebars. Ease of operation is further enhanced with a slow start feature that provides the operator with precise and accurate positioning when docking, loading and un-loading.

This lifter is entirely suitable for high care, clean room environments. The design offers impressive stability, strength, and durability and together these features combine to provide the transportation of the cylinders with ease, confidence and complete safety.

The attachment is backed up by a full bespoke design service ensuring the right solution can be made to suit most applications and requirements.

All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fixed or removed from any model of 'Compac' lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.

Specifications:

Lift capacity: 551lbs / 250kg

Load diameter: 20 inches / 510mm

Core width: 6 inches / 152mm

Attachment: adjustable (2-4 inches / 50-100mm), moulded rubber coating.

The attachments enhanced design features include a greater load capacity, improved strength and durability which provides an easy and safe operation. It is entirely suitable for the food industry and other hygienic applications.

These features combine to make quick, easy and simple transfers with minimal operator effort which means that the rolls can be handled surely and safely with minimum effort and complete confidence.

This attachment is manufactured from stainless steel which makes it entirely suitable for the food and pharmaceutical industries and other hygienic, clean room, high care applications.

This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:

Food

Drinks and Beverages

Dairy

Pharmaceutical

Medical

Chemical

FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)

Printing and Labeling

The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.

The small footprint makes this roll handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.

For further information on this roll lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.

