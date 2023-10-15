Packline Materials Handling Announce The Production Of Their New Stainless Adjustable Cradle Attachment For Handling Rolls Of Film And Foil

New to Packline Materials Handling and Ultrasource LLC, the stainless bespoke adjustable cradle attachment was designed to handle rolls of film and foil via the mandrel inserted through the roll's core. Constructed from stainless steel, this roll handling solution is suitable for clean room high care environments such as those found in the food, drinks, pharmaceutical and medical industries.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New to Packline Materials Handling and Ultrasource LLC, the stainless bespoke adjustable cradle attachment was designed to handle rolls of film and foil via the mandrel inserted through the roll's core. Constructed from stainless steel, this roll handling solution is suitable for clean room high care environments such as those found in the food, drinks, pharmaceutical and medical industries.
This stainless bespoke lifting equipment with an adjustable cradle attachment was designed in response to a customer requirement to handle aluminium air shafts loaded with foil rolls of varying diameters used in the manufacture of batteries.
The cylindrical shafts are picked up horizontally from the pallet via the mandrel inserted through the core. The rolls can be transported to the production line and lowered into place onto the mandrel frame.
The cradle attachment can be adjusted by 50-100mm on either side of the attachment to suit the diameter of the different sizes of rolls being handled up to a safe working load of 250kg.
The bespoke cradle attachment is coated with a rubber lining to prevent scratching or damage to the cylindrical air shaft.
The raising and lowering actions of the cradle attachment are made by a battery powered mechanism which is operated by simple 'up and down' buttons that are located ergonomically on the machine's handlebars. Ease of operation is further enhanced with a slow start feature that provides the operator with precise and accurate positioning when docking, loading and un-loading.
This lifter is entirely suitable for high care, clean room environments. The design offers impressive stability, strength, and durability and together these features combine to provide the transportation of the cylinders with ease, confidence and complete safety.
The attachment is backed up by a full bespoke design service ensuring the right solution can be made to suit most applications and requirements.
All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fixed or removed from any model of 'Compac' lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.
Specifications:
Lift capacity: 551lbs / 250kg
Load diameter: 20 inches / 510mm
Core width: 6 inches / 152mm
Attachment: adjustable (2-4 inches / 50-100mm), moulded rubber coating.
The attachments enhanced design features include a greater load capacity, improved strength and durability which provides an easy and safe operation. It is entirely suitable for the food industry and other hygienic applications.
These features combine to make quick, easy and simple transfers with minimal operator effort which means that the rolls can be handled surely and safely with minimum effort and complete confidence.
This attachment is manufactured from stainless steel which makes it entirely suitable for the food and pharmaceutical industries and other hygienic, clean room, high care applications.
This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:
- Food
- Drinks and Beverages
- Dairy
- Pharmaceutical
- Medical
- Chemical
- FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)
- Printing and Labeling
The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.
The small footprint makes this roll handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.
For further information on this roll lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.
Packline Ltd
Unit 28
Newtown Business Park
Ringwood Road
Poole, Dorset
BH12 3LL, UK
https://www.packline.co.uk/
USA Distributor:
Ultrasource USA LLC
1414 West 29th Street
Kansas City, MO 64108-3604
(O): 816.360.2034 | Ext 2034
https://www.ultrasourceusa.com/ez-lift-film-roll-material-handling-equipment.html
For a full list of worldwide distributors please visit Packline's website.
Media Contact
Paul Winter, Packline Ltd, 44 (0)1202 307700, [email protected], https://www.packline.co.uk/
SOURCE Packline Ltd
Share this article