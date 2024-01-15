Packline Materials Handling Announce The Production Of Their New Stainless Extended Powered Vertical Spindle Attachment For Handling Rolls In A Clean Room Environment

The new stainless, fully powered extended vertical spindle attachment is the ideal solution to increase efficiency and improve health and safety conditions. Post this

The vertical spindle attachment tube has been extended to incorporate the wider rolls. In addition, the vertical spindle features an extended block to facilitate the longer drop required for the larger rolls.

A heavy-duty rotation kit and geared rotation ensures that the wide rolls can be safely rotated to and from the vertical to the horizontal.

This lifting solution encompasses a fully powered vertical spindle lifting and rotating attachment. This attachment is fully motorised and provides powered drives for both the roll gripping and release as well as the roll rotation to and from the vertical to horizontal orientations. These drives are operated via a hand-held 'pendant' control which provides precise and easy operation.

The rolls are securely gripped by the core. This mechanism is fitted with a torque limiter so that the clamping rollers do not over or under tighten onto the roll. This feature enables the operator to lift and transport rolls with complete confidence.

The Vertical Spindle attachment has been designed to suit the lifting and rotation of rolls of film and foil with a safe working load of 500lbs / 225kg, although higher capacities may be available on request.

All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fitted or removed from any model of 'Compac' lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.

Specifications:

Lift capacity: 500lbs / 225kg.

Roll diameter: 43.3" / 1100mm.

This handling solution is suitable for the food and pharmaceutical industries and other hygienic applications.

Furthermore, it is backed up by a full bespoke design service so ensuring that the right solution can be made to suit most stainless drums.

This lifter is entirely suitable for high care, clean room environments. The design offers impressive stability, strength, and durability and together these features combine to provide the transportation of the drums with ease, confidence and complete safety.

The attachment's enhanced design features include a greater load capacity, improved strength and durability which provides an easy and safe operation. It is entirely suitable for the food industry and other hygienic applications.

These features combine to make quick, easy and simple transfers with minimal operator effort which means that the rolls can be handled surely and safely with minimum effort and complete confidence.

This attachment is manufactured from stainless steel which makes it entirely suitable for the food and pharmaceutical industries and other hygienic, clean room, high care applications.

This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:

Food

Drinks and Beverages

Dairy

Pharmaceutical

Medical

Chemical

FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)

Printing and Labeling

The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.

The small footprint makes this handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.

For further information on this lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.

SOURCE Packline Ltd