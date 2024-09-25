Packline Materials Handling Announce The Production Of Their New Stainless Manual Hinged Vertical Spindle Attachment For Handling Rolls In The Food And Pharma Industries

The new stainless roll handling equipment with hinged vertical spindle is the ideal solution to increase efficiency and improve health and safety conditions. Post this

The packaging machines are located in confined spaces with restricted access to the rolls and load point mandrels.

The bespoke vertical spindle features a hinged mechanism to allow easy access and sideways loading onto the processing machinery in a narrow space. The hinged attachment enables the vertical spindle with the roll to turn to the left-hand or right-hand side, rather than the machine itself.

The manual hinged mechanical device allows the attachment to index from left to right allowing the operator to easily rotate the attachment 90 degrees to either side for loading onto the packaging machinery. During transportation, the vertical spindle is held centrally in position by means of a pin stop release mechanism.

This lifting solution offers manual rotation and manual gripping mechanism with electric lift and lower functions.

Ergonomically placed handles on the vertical spindle attachment facilitate easy operator rotation of the reel to and from the vertical to horizontal orientations.

A handwheel provides the reel gripping and release action. The reels are securely gripped by the core. This mechanism has a torque limiter fitted so that the clamping fingers do not over or under tighten in the core. This enables the operator to lift reels with complete confidence and safety.

This attachment is manufactured from stainless steel which makes it entirely suitable for the food and pharmaceutical industries and other hygienic applications.

Furthermore, it is backed up by a full bespoke design service so ensuring that the right solution can be made to suit most reels.

All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fitted or removed from any model of 'Compac' lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.

This attachment is also available with geared rotation.

Due to the hinged attachment mechanism, the maximum lift capacity is 70kg / 154lbs, to ensure stability whilst manoeuvring.

Specifications:

• Lift Capacity 70kg / 154lbs

• Vertical Spindle – hinged 90° rotation.

• Manual Rotation

• Manual Gripping

This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:

• Food

• Drinks and Beverages

• Dairy

• Pharmaceutical

• Medical

• Chemical

• FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)

• Printing and Labeling

The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.

The small footprint makes this handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.

This lifter is entirely suitable for high care, clean room environments. The design offers impressive stability, strength, and durability and together these features combine to provide the transportation of the drums with ease, confidence and complete safety.

The attachment's enhanced design features include a greater load capacity, improved strength and durability which provides an easy and safe operation.

These features combine to make quick, easy and simple transfers with minimal operator effort which means that the rolls can be handled surely and safely with minimum effort and complete confidence.

