Packline Materials Handling Announce The Production Of Their New Stainless Manual Rotating Clamp Attachment For Handling Rolls Of Film Or Foil In The Food Industry

The new stainless manual rotating clamp attachment for handling rolls of film or foil in the food industry is the ideal solution to increase efficiency and improve health and safety conditions.

The attachment incorporates a handwheel for the easy grip and release action of the rolls which are secured by the external diameter.

Ergonomically placed handles on the clamp attachment facilitate easy operator rotation of the drum through 180 degrees.

Fixed 'stops' at pre-set positions ensure the roll can be rotated to the pre-set angle for loading and unloading of the rolls at 90 and 180 degrees or any angle as required by the customer.

Adjustable proximity sensors with a switch mechanism enable the roll to be rotated to the pre-set angles.

The combination of these features provides easy operation and precise control.

The lifting machine is equipped with electric lift and lower functions.

The attachment is backed up by a full bespoke design service so ensuring that the right solution can be made to suit most rolls.

All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fitted or removed from any model of 'Compac' lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.

This roll handling solution is entirely suitable for the food industry and other hygienic applications and features FDA approved nitrile rubber rollers.

This standard duty lifting equipment has a lift capacity of up to 496lbs / 225kg depending upon model, although higher capacities are available on request.

The light duty model lifts to 330lbs / 150kg, and the heavy-duty model to 661lbs / 300kg.

This lifter is entirely suitable for high care, clean room environments. The design offers impressive stability, strength, and durability and together these features combine to provide the transportation of the drums with ease, confidence and complete safety.

The attachment's enhanced design features include a greater load capacity, improved strength and durability which provides an easy and safe operation. It is entirely suitable for the food industry and other hygienic applications.

These features combine to make quick, easy and simple transfers with minimal operator effort which means that the rolls can be handled surely and safely with minimum effort and complete confidence.

This attachment is manufactured from stainless steel which makes it entirely suitable for the food and pharmaceutical industries and other hygienic, clean room, high care applications.

This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:

• Food

• Drinks and Beverages

• Dairy

• Pharmaceutical

• Medical

• Chemical

• FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)

• Printing and Labeling

The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.

The small footprint makes this handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.

For further information on this lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.

Packline Ltd

Unit 28

Newtown Business Park

Ringwood Road

Poole, Dorset

BH12 3LL, UK

https://www.packline.co.uk/

USA Distributor:

Ultrasource USA LLC

1414 West 29th Street

Kansas City, MO 64108-3604

(O): 816.360.2034 | Ext 2034

https://www.ultrasourceusa.com/ez-lift-film-roll-material-handling-equipment.html

For a full list of worldwide distributors please visit Packline's website.

