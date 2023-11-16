Packline Materials Handling Announce The Production Of Their New Stainless Platform Attachment For Handling Rolls For Shrink Wrap Machines

The Stainless Platform Attachment For Handling Rolls For Shrink Wrap Machines is the ideal solution to increase efficiency and improve health and safety conditions. Post this

The lifting frame can be lowered down to pallet level to enable easy transfer of the rolls from the pallet to the lifting frame attachment.

The long rolls of film are rolled onto the lift platform attachment from the pallet. Once loaded, the 'gate' on the attachment is closed to securely hold the roll in place and prevent the long rolls from falling from the attachment whilst being handled and transported to the shrink wrap machine.

The lifting frame raises the rolls up to the high lift position on the shrink wrap machine where the attachment gate is opened, and they can be rolled off into place for spin wrapping. In addition, brakes on the lifting machine ensure the lifter maintains its position whilst the rolls are being transferred.

The rolls can be stored on racks horizontally until required. The lifting attachment is designed to easily transfer the rolls onto and from the storage racks for safe storage.

The long, heavy rolls are difficult to handle manually. This lifting solution ensures that one operator can easily and safely lift and transport the rolls.

This model has electric powered lift and lower functions to lift the rolls from the pallet, and then transfer to the spin wrap machinery. The control of the lift and lower functions is made via a hand-held 'pendant' which provides easy operation and precise control ensuring the rolls can be accurately unloaded onto the spin wrap machine.

This lifting solution is designed for use with spin wrap machines such as the 'Octopus Line'.

This handling solution is suitable for the food industry and other hygienic applications.

Furthermore, it is backed up by a full bespoke design service so ensuring that the right solution can be made to suit most rolls.

All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fitted or removed from any model of Compac lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.

Specifications:

Lifting Capacity: 264lbs / 120kg.

Roll Length: 98.4 inches / 2.5m .

This lifter is entirely suitable for high care, clean room environments. The design offers impressive stability, strength, and durability and together these features combine to provide the transportation of the drums with ease, confidence and complete safety.

The attachment's enhanced design features include a greater load capacity, improved strength and durability which provides an easy and safe operation. It is entirely suitable for the food industry and other hygienic applications.

These features combine to make quick, easy and simple transfers with minimal operator effort which means that the rolls can be handled surely and safely with minimum effort and complete confidence.

This attachment is manufactured from stainless steel which makes it entirely suitable for the food and pharmaceutical industries and other hygienic, clean room, high care applications.

This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:

Food

Drinks and Beverages

Dairy

Pharmaceutical

Medical

Chemical

FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)

Printing and Labeling

The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.

The small footprint makes this roll handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.

For further information on this lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.

