Packline Materials Handling Announce The Production Of Their New Stainless Roll Handling Equipment For Gripping Of Narrow Rolls Of Film Or Foil In The Food Industry

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New to Packline Materials Handling and Ultrasource LLC, the new stainless short frame roll handling equipment with shortened vertical spindle attachment allows for accurate gripping of narrow rolls of film or foil in confined spaces with areas of restricted height limits. Constructed from stainless steel, this roll handling solution is suitable for clean room high care environments such as those found in the food, drinks, pharmaceutical and medical industries.
The vertical spindle attachment was designed to handle narrow rolls of film from the pallet to the packaging machinery.
The vertical spindle tube has been shortened from 80-inches / 2030mm to 68-inches / 1730mm to allow accurate gripping of the narrow rolls. This is achieved by shortening the Vertical Spindle end nose.
In addition, the lifting machine frame has been shortened to accommodate the restricted height limits on the packaging machine doors.
This lifting solution offers geared rotation and manual gripping mechanism with electric lift and lower functions.
The vertical spindle attachment has a gearbox with manual handwheel for the rotation to and from the vertical to horizontal orientations. A further handwheel provides the reel gripping and release action.
The rolls are securely gripped by the core. This mechanism has a torque limiter fitted so that the clamping fingers do not over or under tighten.
This attachment is manufactured from stainless steel which makes it entirely suitable for the food and pharmaceutical industries and other hygienic applications.
Furthermore, it is backed up by a full bespoke design service so ensuring that the right solution can be made to suit most reels.
All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fitted or removed from any model of Packline 'Compac' lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.
This attachment is also available with powered roll rotation.
The lift capacity is 330lbs / 150kg, however, larger capacities and to suit various roll widths, are available on request.
Specifications:
Lift Capacity: 150kg / 330 lbs
Minimum Roll Width: 180mm / 7.08 inches
Frame Height: 1730mm / 68.11 inches
This lifter is entirely suitable for high care, clean room environments. The design offers impressive stability, strength, and durability and together these features combine to provide the transportation of the load with ease, confidence and complete safety.
The attachment's enhanced design features include a greater load capacity, improved strength and durability which provides an easy and safe operation.
These features combine to make quick, easy and simple transfers with minimal operator effort which means that the rolls can be handled surely and safely with minimum effort and complete confidence.
This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:
• Food
• Drinks and Beverages
• Dairy
• Pharmaceutical
• Medical
• Chemical
• FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)
• Printing and Labeling
The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.
The small footprint makes this handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.
For further information on this lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.
Packline Ltd
Unit 28
Newtown Business Park
Ringwood Road
Poole, Dorset
BH12 3LL, UK
USA Distributor:
Ultrasource USA LLC
1414 West 29th Street
Kansas City, MO 64108-3604
(O): 816.360.2034 | Ext 2034
https://www.ultrasourceusa.com/ez-lift-film-roll-material-handling-equipment.html
For a full list of worldwide distributors please visit Packline's website.
Media Contact
Paul Winter, Packline Ltd, 44 (0)1202 307700, [email protected], https://www.packline.co.uk/
SOURCE Packline Ltd
