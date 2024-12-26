Packline Materials Handling Announce The Production Of Their New Stainless Roll Handling Equipment For Gripping Of Narrow Rolls Of Film Or Foil In The Food Industry

The new stainless roll handling equipment with shortened vertical spindle attachment is the ideal solution to increase efficiency and improve health and safety conditions. Post this

The vertical spindle tube has been shortened from 80-inches / 2030mm to 68-inches / 1730mm to allow accurate gripping of the narrow rolls. This is achieved by shortening the Vertical Spindle end nose.

In addition, the lifting machine frame has been shortened to accommodate the restricted height limits on the packaging machine doors.

This lifting solution offers geared rotation and manual gripping mechanism with electric lift and lower functions.

The vertical spindle attachment has a gearbox with manual handwheel for the rotation to and from the vertical to horizontal orientations. A further handwheel provides the reel gripping and release action.

The rolls are securely gripped by the core. This mechanism has a torque limiter fitted so that the clamping fingers do not over or under tighten.

This attachment is manufactured from stainless steel which makes it entirely suitable for the food and pharmaceutical industries and other hygienic applications.

Furthermore, it is backed up by a full bespoke design service so ensuring that the right solution can be made to suit most reels.

All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fitted or removed from any model of Packline 'Compac' lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.

This attachment is also available with powered roll rotation.

The lift capacity is 330lbs / 150kg, however, larger capacities and to suit various roll widths, are available on request.

Specifications:

Lift Capacity: 150kg / 330 lbs

Minimum Roll Width: 180mm / 7.08 inches

Frame Height: 1730mm / 68.11 inches

This lifter is entirely suitable for high care, clean room environments. The design offers impressive stability, strength, and durability and together these features combine to provide the transportation of the load with ease, confidence and complete safety.

The attachment's enhanced design features include a greater load capacity, improved strength and durability which provides an easy and safe operation.

These features combine to make quick, easy and simple transfers with minimal operator effort which means that the rolls can be handled surely and safely with minimum effort and complete confidence.

This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:

• Food

• Drinks and Beverages

• Dairy

• Pharmaceutical

• Medical

• Chemical

• FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)

• Printing and Labeling

The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.

The small footprint makes this handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.

For further information on this lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.

Packline Ltd

Unit 28

Newtown Business Park

Ringwood Road

Poole, Dorset

BH12 3LL, UK

https://www.packline.co.uk/

USA Distributor:

Ultrasource USA LLC

1414 West 29th Street

Kansas City, MO 64108-3604

(O): 816.360.2034 | Ext 2034

https://www.ultrasourceusa.com/ez-lift-film-roll-material-handling-equipment.html

For a full list of worldwide distributors please visit Packline's website.

