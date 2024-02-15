Packline Materials Handling Announce The Production Of Their New Stainless Rotating Tray Attachment With Safety Backstop For Handling Rolls In A Clean Room Environment

The new stainless, rotating tray attachment with safety backstop for handling rolls of film is the ideal solution to increase efficiency and improve health and safety conditions. Post this

The rotating tray supports the rolls by the outer circumference leaving the core free to load onto a mandrel on the packaging machine. The tray attachment is manually rotated to the required angle for loading.

This attachment features a safety backstop kit to ensure the rolls are not dislodged from the rotating tray whilst being rotated, this ensures that the load is securely held in place during the lifting and rotating actions.

The raising and lowering actions of the Rotating Tray Attachment are made by a battery powered mechanism which is operated by simple 'up and down' buttons that are located ergonomically on the machine's handlebars. Ease of operation is further enhanced with a slow start feature that provides the operator with precise and accurate positioning when docking, loading and un-loading.

This lifter is entirely suitable for the food industry and other hygienic applications. The design offers impressive stability, strength, and durability and together these features combine to provide the transportation of the rolls with ease, confidence and complete safety.

The attachment is backed up by a full bespoke design service ensuring the right solution can be made to suit most applications and requirements.

All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fixed or removed from any model of 'Compac' lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.

This attachment is suitable for handling rolls, drums, barrels sacks etc.

Specifications:

Lift capacity: 352.7lbs / 160kg

Rotating Tray Dimensions: 26.8"x23.6" / 680mm x 600mm

Extension Block Kit: 9.4" / 240mm

This attachment is manufactured from stainless steel which makes it entirely suitable for the food and pharmaceutical industries and other hygienic applications.

This lifter is entirely suitable for high care, clean room environments. The design offers impressive stability, strength, and durability and together these features combine to provide the transportation of the drums with ease, confidence and complete safety.

The attachment's enhanced design features include a greater load capacity, improved strength and durability which provides an easy and safe operation. It is entirely suitable for the food industry and other hygienic applications.

These features combine to make quick, easy and simple transfers with minimal operator effort which means that the rolls can be handled surely and safely with minimum effort and complete confidence.

This attachment is manufactured from stainless steel which makes it entirely suitable for the food and pharmaceutical industries and other hygienic, clean room, high care applications.

This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:

Food

Drinks and Beverages

Dairy

Pharmaceutical

Medical

Chemical

FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)

Printing and Labeling

The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved maneuverability and ease of use for the operator.

The small footprint makes this handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.

For further information on this lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.

Packline Ltd

Unit 28

Newtown Business Park

Ringwood Road

Poole, Dorset

BH12 3LL, UK

https://www.packline.co.uk/

USA Distributor:

Ultrasource USA LLC

1414 West 29th Street

Kansas City, MO 64108-3604

(O): 816.360.2034 | Ext 2034

https://www.ultrasourceusa.com/ez-lift-film-roll-material-handling-equipment.html

For a full list of worldwide distributors please visit Packline's website.

Media Contact

Paul Winter, Packline Ltd, 44 01202307700, [email protected], https://www.packline.co.uk/

Twitter, LinkedIn

