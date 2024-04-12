Packline Materials Handling Announce The Production Of Their New Stainless Short Frame Lifter With Manual Rotation For Handling Rolls In A Clean Room Environment

The new stainless short frame lifter for handling rolls in a restricted height clean room area is the ideal solution to increase efficiency and improve health and safety conditions. Post this

The low frame height enables the operator to access the roll side feed mandrel on the processing machinery through the Perspex enclosure safety doors. The shorter height of the lifter ensures that the roll handling equipment can easily pass under the safety doors. This bespoke solution has been tailored to suit the specific height of the safety doors.

The Perspex enclosure safety doors are a common feature in the pharmaceutical industry to protect the processing machinery from contaminants entering, as well as contamination from the machinery entering the production area. In addition, the safety doors protect the operator from injury.

The vertical spindle attachment features electric lift and lower with manual rotation to and from the vertical to horizontal orientations. A handwheel provides the roll gripping and release action.

The rolls are securely gripped by the core. This mechanism has a torque limiter fitted so that the clamping fingers do not over or under tighten in the core. This enables the operator to lift the rolls with complete confidence and safety.

This lifting equipment is backed up by a full bespoke design service so ensuring that the right solution can be made to suit most rolls.

All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fitted or removed from any model of Compac lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.

Specifications:

Lift capacity: 125kg / 275lbs.

Electric Lift.

Manual rotation (geared and powered rotation available).

Frame height: 1500mm / 59 inches.

The attachment has been designed to provide strength, durability as well as improved wear resistance and enhanced ease of use which provides a simple and safe action.

This handling solution is suitable for the food and drinks industry and other hygienic applications.

This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:

Food

Drinks and Beverages

Dairy

Pharmaceutical

Medical

Chemical

FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)

Printing and Labeling

The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.

The small footprint makes this handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.

For further information on this lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.

