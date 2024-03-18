Packline Materials Handling Announce The Production Of Their New Suspended Cradle Attachment For Lifting And Turning Rolls For Access To Food Production Processing Lines

The new stainless suspended cradle attachment for lifting and turning rolls for access to food production processing lines is the ideal solution to increase efficiency and improve health and safety conditions. Post this

The suspended cradle attachment lifts the rolls horizontally from the pallet via the roll's core, using a mandrel. The rolls are transferred to the processing line, where the rolls are positioned onto the top or side feed position at height.

The rolls are turned to gain access to the feed position on the processing machinery. Once rotated to the correct angle the rolls can be loaded onto the processing machinery.

The suspended cradle attachment features fully powered turning, enabling the rolls to be picked and rotated through 90 degrees with no operator manual handling.

The cradle attachment can be easily manually adjusted to lift a range of diameter rolls. This is achieved by means of sliding suspended cradle arms, to incorporate larger or smaller rolls depending on requirements.

This model has electric powered lift and lower functions to lift the rolls from the pallet, and lower into the processing line.

The attachment has been designed to provide strength, durability as well as improved wear resistance and enhanced ease of use which provides a simple and safe action.

This handling solution is suitable for the food and drinks industry and other hygienic applications.

Furthermore, it is backed up by a full bespoke design service so ensuring that the right solution can be made to suit most reels.

All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fitted or removed from any model of 'Compac' lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.

Specifications:

Lifting Capacity: 100kg / 220lbs (higher capacities available on request).

Roll Diameters: adjustable to suit most diameters.

This lifter is entirely suitable for high care, clean room environments. The design offers impressive stability, strength, and durability and together these features combine to provide the transportation of the drums with ease, confidence and complete safety.

This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:

Food

Drinks and Beverages

Dairy

Pharmaceutical

Medical

Chemical

FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)

Printing and Labeling

The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.

The small footprint makes this handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.

For further information on this lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.

