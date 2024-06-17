Packline Materials Handling Announce The Production Of Their Stainless Lifter With A Heavy Duty Cradle Attachment For Handling Rolls In Food And Pharmaceutical Industries

The new stainless heavy duty cradle attachment for handling rolls is the ideal solution to increase efficiency and improve health and safety conditions. Post this

The rolls are picked up horizontally from the pallet via the mandrel inserted through the core. The rolls can be transported to the production line and lowered into place onto the mandrel frame.

The heavy-duty wide cradle assembly is designed to handle wide and heavy rolls with a roll diameter of up to 1000mm / 39.3-inches and a maximum roll length of 1100mm / 43.3-inches. A safe working load of 240kg / 529lbs can be achieved.

A larger back plate enables the attachment to handle the heavier rolls. The original aluminium back plate has been upgraded to a stainless-steel box section for a stronger construction.

In addition, the attachment wider arm construction spreads the load to enable the cradle assembly to cope with the heavier weight. Reinforcing plates on either side of the attachment connect the back plate to the cradle arms to ensure a robust construction.

The raising and lowering actions of the cradle attachment are made by a battery powered mechanism which is operated by simple 'up and down' buttons that are located ergonomically on the machine's handlebars. Ease of operation is further enhanced with a slow start feature that provides the operator with precise and accurate positioning when docking, loading and unloading.

This lifter suitable for high care, clean room environments.

The attachment is backed up by a full bespoke design service ensuring the right solution can be made to suit most applications and requirements.

All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fixed or removed from any model of 'Compac' lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.

Specifications:

Lift Capacity: 240kg / 529lbs

Roll Diameter: 1000mm / 39.4 inches

Roll Length: 1100mm / 43.3 inches

This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:

Food

Drinks and Beverages

Dairy

Pharmaceutical

Medical

Chemical

FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)

Printing and Labeling

The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.

The small footprint makes this handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.

For further information on this lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.

Packline Ltd

Unit 28

Newtown Business Park

Ringwood Road

Poole, Dorset

BH12 3LL, UK

https://www.packline.co.uk/

USA Distributor:

Ultrasource USA LLC

1414 West 29th Street

Kansas City, MO 64108-3604

(O): 816.360.2034 | Ext 2034

https://www.ultrasourceusa.com/ez-lift-film-roll-material-handling-equipment.html

For a full list of worldwide distributors please visit Packline's website.

Media Contact

Paul Winter, Packline Ltd, 44 (0)1202 307700, [email protected], https://www.packline.co.uk/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Packline Materials Handling