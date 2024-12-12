Packline Materials Handling Announce Their New Stainless Twin Spindle Attachment With A Side Shift Mechanism For Precisely Positioning Rolls Of Foil And Film

The new stainless roll handling equipment with twin spindle attachment and side-shift to accurately position rolls is the ideal solution to increase efficiency and improve health and safety conditions. Post this

The Side Shift Mechanism has been designed to provide a simple means of positioning the roll precisely for unloading onto the packaging machinery line.

This mechanism is suitable for environments where there is tight and restricted access to the packaging machinery.

A stabilised carriage device reduces unnecessary movement keeping the attachment securely in line.

The side-shift is available as a manual or electronic mechanism.

In addition, the twin spindle features rotating arms to unwind the rolls in situ on the twin spindle for splicing onto the packaging machine. Two levers on the twin spindle enable the operator to rotate the attachment arms as required whilst locking them in place during transportation of the rolls.

The 'Compac' lifter features straddle legs to gain easy access across the pallet.

Constructed from Stainless Steel the mechanism is suitable for hygienic and clean room applications.

A full bespoke design service enables the right solution to be provided for most applications.

Packline's range of attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fixed or removed from any model of 'Compac' Lifter fitted with the unique quick release system.

This quick release system enables one 'Compac' Lifter to be used with multiple attachments providing an economical solution to a range of applications.

Specifications:

Lift Capacity: 440 lbs / 200kg

Manual or Electronic side-shift mechanism

Rotating Arms for splicing of rolls

This lifter is entirely suitable for high care, clean room environments. The design offers impressive stability, strength, and durability and together these features combine to provide the transportation of the load with ease, confidence and complete safety.

The attachment's enhanced design features include a greater load capacity, improved strength and durability which provides an easy and safe operation.

These features combine to make quick, easy and simple transfers with minimal operator effort which means that the rolls can be handled surely and safely with minimum effort and complete confidence.

This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:

Food

Drinks and Beverages

Dairy

Pharmaceutical

Medical

Chemical

FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)

Printing and Labeling

The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.

The small footprint makes this handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.

For further information on this lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.

Packline Ltd

Unit 28

Newtown Business Park

Ringwood Road

Poole, Dorset

BH12 3LL, UK

https://www.packline.co.uk/

USA Distributor:

Ultrasource USA LLC

1414 West 29th Street

Kansas City, MO 64108-3604

(O): 816.360.2034 | Ext 2034

https://www.ultrasourceusa.com/ez-lift-film-roll-material-handling-equipment.html

For a full list of worldwide distributors please visit Packline's website.

Media Contact

Paul Winter, Packline Ltd, 44 (0)1202 307700, [email protected], https://www.packline.co.uk/

SOURCE Packline Ltd