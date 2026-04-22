Packline Materials Handling Launch New Stainless Steel Roll Lifter for Wide Film and Foil Rolls

Packline's bespoke stainless steel roll lifter enables the safe, precise handling of long, wide film rolls—delivering improved efficiency, enhanced operator safety and reliable performance in demanding hygienic environments. Post this

Bespoke Solution for Challenging Roll Handling Requirements

The development follows a project with a leading food manufacturer that required a safe and efficient method to lift and position oversized rolls of film from pallet height to a processing line. Existing equipment was unable to accommodate the increased roll width or provide the extended reach needed for precise placement.

Packline's engineering team responded by designing a customised roll lifter featuring a vertical spindle attachment with an extended reach arm. This configuration enables operators to lift rolls vertically and then rotate them smoothly into a horizontal position for accurate loading onto production machinery.

To address stability concerns associated with the shifted centre of gravity, the lifter incorporates extended, widened legs, ensuring safe and controlled handling throughout the lifting process.

Key Specifications

Roll Diameter: 500 mm / 20"

Roll Width: 1200 mm / 47"

Attachment: Extended-reach vertical spindle

Functions: Fully motorised lift, lower and rotation

Construction: High-grade stainless steel

Lift Capacity: 70 kg (154 lbs)

Performance Benefits

Enhanced stability when handling oversized rolls

Improved operator safety and reduced manual handling risk

Increased efficiency in production workflows

Precise alignment for accurate roll placement

Suitable for demanding, hygienic production environments

Flexible and Hygienic Design

The stainless-steel construction ensures suitability for cleanroom and high-care applications, while the robust design delivers long-term durability and reliability. The lifter is compatible with Packline's 'Compac' range via a quick-release system, allowing attachments to be easily fitted or interchanged.

Additional options include geared rotation and remote-control operation to further enhance usability. The compact framework and ergonomic handle positioning improve manoeuvrability, making the lifter ideal for confined production areas and narrow aisles.

Industry Applications

This roll lifting solution is suitable for use across a wide range of industries, including:

Food and Beverage

Dairy

Pharmaceutical and Medical

Chemical

FMCG

Printing and Labelling

Complete Handling Solutions

Packline continues to provide a full bespoke design service, ensuring each solution is tailored to specific operational requirements. This latest development reinforces the company's expertise in delivering safe, efficient and hygienic material handling systems for complex production environments.

For further information on this roll lifter or the full range of Packline lifting and handling equipment, please visit www.packline.co.uk or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for details on the 'EZ Lift' range.

Packline Materials Handling

Unit 28, Newtown Business Park

Ringwood Road, Poole, Dorset

BH12 3LL, UK

USA Distributor:

Ultrasource LLC

Kansas City, MO, USA

www.ultrasourceusa.com

For a full list of global distributors, visit the Packline website.

Media Contact

Paul Winter, Packlne Ltd, 44 1202307700, [email protected], https://www.packline.co.uk/

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SOURCE Packlne Ltd