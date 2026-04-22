Packline Materials Handling Launch New Stainless Steel Roll Lifter for Wide Film and Foil Rolls

Packline Materials Handling, in partnership with Ultrasource LLC, has announced the production of a new stainless steel roll lifter specifically engineered for handling long, wide rolls of film or foil within the food, pharmaceutical and other hygienic industries. Designed for high-care and cleanroom environments, this advanced handling solution is constructed from high-grade stainless steel, ensuring full compliance with stringent hygiene standards across sectors including food production, pharmaceuticals, medical manufacturing and FMCG.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Packline Materials Handling, in partnership with Ultrasource LLC, has announced the production of a new stainless steel roll lifter specifically engineered for handling long, wide rolls of film or foil within the food, pharmaceutical and other hygienic industries.
Designed for high-care and cleanroom environments, this advanced handling solution is constructed from high-grade stainless steel, ensuring full compliance with stringent hygiene standards across sectors including food production, pharmaceuticals, medical manufacturing and FMCG.
Bespoke Solution for Challenging Roll Handling Requirements
The development follows a project with a leading food manufacturer that required a safe and efficient method to lift and position oversized rolls of film from pallet height to a processing line. Existing equipment was unable to accommodate the increased roll width or provide the extended reach needed for precise placement.
Packline's engineering team responded by designing a customised roll lifter featuring a vertical spindle attachment with an extended reach arm. This configuration enables operators to lift rolls vertically and then rotate them smoothly into a horizontal position for accurate loading onto production machinery.
To address stability concerns associated with the shifted centre of gravity, the lifter incorporates extended, widened legs, ensuring safe and controlled handling throughout the lifting process.
Key Specifications
- Roll Diameter: 500 mm / 20"
- Roll Width: 1200 mm / 47"
- Attachment: Extended-reach vertical spindle
- Functions: Fully motorised lift, lower and rotation
- Construction: High-grade stainless steel
- Lift Capacity: 70 kg (154 lbs)
Performance Benefits
- Enhanced stability when handling oversized rolls
- Improved operator safety and reduced manual handling risk
- Increased efficiency in production workflows
- Precise alignment for accurate roll placement
- Suitable for demanding, hygienic production environments
Flexible and Hygienic Design
The stainless-steel construction ensures suitability for cleanroom and high-care applications, while the robust design delivers long-term durability and reliability. The lifter is compatible with Packline's 'Compac' range via a quick-release system, allowing attachments to be easily fitted or interchanged.
Additional options include geared rotation and remote-control operation to further enhance usability. The compact framework and ergonomic handle positioning improve manoeuvrability, making the lifter ideal for confined production areas and narrow aisles.
Industry Applications
This roll lifting solution is suitable for use across a wide range of industries, including:
- Food and Beverage
- Dairy
- Pharmaceutical and Medical
- Chemical
- FMCG
- Printing and Labelling
Complete Handling Solutions
Packline continues to provide a full bespoke design service, ensuring each solution is tailored to specific operational requirements. This latest development reinforces the company's expertise in delivering safe, efficient and hygienic material handling systems for complex production environments.
For further information on this roll lifter or the full range of Packline lifting and handling equipment, please visit www.packline.co.uk or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for details on the 'EZ Lift' range.
Packline Materials Handling
Unit 28, Newtown Business Park
Ringwood Road, Poole, Dorset
BH12 3LL, UK
USA Distributor:
Ultrasource LLC
Kansas City, MO, USA
For a full list of global distributors, visit the Packline website.
Media Contact
Paul Winter, Packlne Ltd, 44 1202307700, [email protected], https://www.packline.co.uk/
SOURCE Packlne Ltd
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