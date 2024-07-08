Padmission Introduces First Homeless Housing Program Administration Platform

"We're excited to bring a solution to homeless services organizations that ensures compliance, ease-of-use, and insight into complex housing program operations," said Mike Shore, CEO of Padmission. Post this

Padmission's extensive collaboration with over 30 homeless services systems utilizing their Connect property engagement and housing search solution highlighted the urgent need for more efficient housing program administration nationwide. "Journey is built specifically for the permanent housing program interventions administered in the homeless services sector. We're excited to bring a tailored solution to homeless services organizations that ensures compliance, ease-of-use, and insight into complex housing program operations," said Mike Shore, CEO of Padmission. "A proven, scalable, and compliant solution will dramatically improve the efficiency and effectiveness of administering homeless housing programs for our partners."

A critical concern for most homeless housing program administrators is providing real-time visibility into the financial utilization and performance metrics for their funders. "We support multiple service organizations across the State of Arizona with a myriad of grantors and funding sources, "said Brian Petersen, President of HOM, Inc. "Journey has provided our numerous non-profit and public partners with full visibility and transparency into our administration of their housing programs."

Padmission will showcase the transformative capabilities of Journey at the National Alliance to End Homelessness 2024 Conference in Washington D.C. from July 8th through the 10th.

About Padmission

Padmission combines decades of housing program administration experience with software solutions to increase housing availability, streamline operations and improve program outcomes for non-profit and public homeless housing partners. For more information on Padmission's solutions, visit www.padmission.com.

