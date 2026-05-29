South Florida interior designers, builders and trade professionals now have expanded access to preferred pricing, product samples and guidance through Padron Flooring's enhanced trade program.

PALM SPRINGS, Fla., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Padron Flooring has expanded its trade program to better support interior designers, custom home contractors, architects and other industry professionals throughout South Florida. The family-owned company's updated program gives trade members streamlined access to premium porcelain tile collections, project support and showroom resources designed to simplify the specification process for luxury residential projects.

Since 1979, Padron Flooring has built its reputation around curating luxury surfaces while providing personalized showroom experiences. Its South Florida tile showroom trade program for interior designers meets the growing demand for reliable sourcing partners with exclusive product selections and hands-on project collaboration.

What Does Padron Flooring's Interior Designer Tile Supplier Trade Program in South Florida Include?

The company's enhanced trade program gives approved professionals access to tools and curated services that support both small residential renovations and large-scale custom builds. When it comes to partnerships through trade programs, Padron Flooring highlights its focus on collaborating with industry professionals at every stage of the design process. The company states it favors "long-term partnerships built on lasting relationships, not one-time transactions."

The brand's showroom and catalog currently feature roughly 2,000 SKUs, including premium porcelain tile for kitchens, bathrooms, backsplashes, walls and large-format floor installations. The company focuses on supplying the best range through virtual showroom features. It offers consultations, in-person showroom support and resources that help professionals coordinate projects more efficiently with the tile showroom trade account for designers in South Florida.

Why Are South Florida Designers Seeking Dedicated Tile Trade Programs?

Luxury residential construction and remodeling activity across the Sunshine State's tricounty area of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties continues to increase demand for design-focused material sourcing. Interior designers and builders often need faster access to samples, exclusive collections and responsive supplier communication while managing tight project timelines. This is where Padron Flooring steps in.

The Padron Flooring and Design Center takes a collaborative approach, creating a custom showroom experience rather than functioning as a standard retail storefront. Appointments are strongly encouraged to give professionals dedicated time for project discussions, though walk-ins remain welcome.

By embracing new technologies, such as virtual showroom tours, Padron Flooring caters to clients and professionals by coordinating projects remotely or managing out-of-state homeowners building in South Florida. The company explains that builders and contractors need "reliable inventory access, streamlined ordering and dedicated project coordination from start to finish."

Designers, builders and industry professionals interested in joining the program can apply directly through the Padron Flooring website or schedule a showroom consultation. Explore current collections and trade opportunities.

Frequently Asked Questions

With insights from Padron Flooring, here are some more industry questions.

What is Padron Flooring's trade program?

Padron Flooring's trade program is designed for interior designers, builders, architects and other qualified professionals seeking preferred pricing, sample access, project guidance and early access to new tile collections in South Florida.

Does Padron Flooring sell products online?

No, Padron Flooring's website serves as both a product catalog and a lead-generation platform rather than an e-commerce site. Purchases and consultations are handled through its showroom and trade support team.

What types of products does Padron Flooring offer?

Padron Flooring specializes in premium porcelain tile for floors, walls, backsplashes, kitchens and bathrooms. Its diverse catalog includes large-format tiles and luxury surfaces for residential and luxury large-scale projects.

About Padron Flooring

Padron Flooring is a family-owned flooring company serving South Florida since 1979. Its luxury tile showroom features premium porcelain tile collections for homeowners, custom home builders and interior design professionals. Its personalized showroom experience provides the unique consultations, curated luxury products and collaborative support needed to finalize design projects.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Padron Flooring, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.padronflooring.com

SOURCE Padron Flooring