Padron Flooring and Design Center has launched a trade program giving designers, builders and industry professionals preferred access to high-end Italian porcelain tile in South Florida, including trade pricing, sample requests, project guidance and new collections.

PALM SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new trade program from Padron Flooring and Design Center gives South Florida's interior designers, builders and remodeling professionals a more structured way to source high-end Italian porcelain tile.

Family-owned since 1979, the showroom has long served the region's design community through in-person consultations and an online virtual tour. The new program formalizes that relationship for professionals working on active residential and commercial projects.

How Are Designers Sourcing High-End Porcelain Tile in South Florida?

Many interior designers and builders in the region rely on established local showrooms, rather than online marketplaces, when sourcing porcelain tile for kitchens, bathrooms and large-format flooring work.

Padron Flooring's showroom lets professionals browse curated porcelain collections in person or through a virtual tour, then consult directly with the design team on material selection. The company focuses exclusively on porcelain, giving trade clients a specialized single-category resource rather than a general tile retailer.

What Does the New Trade Program Include?

Padron Flooring's newly launched trade program offers four benefits for registered design and build professionals:

Preferred trade pricing: Registered professionals receive a dedicated pricing structure designed for project-based purchasing rather than single-piece retail rates.

Sample access: Professionals can request material samples to support client presentations and mock-ups before specifying tile for a project.

Project guidance: The showroom team offers hands-on consultation to help match tile selections to a project's scope, budget and design intent.

New collection access: Trade members receive early access to newly introduced porcelain collections, with options available in a range of sizes and finishes.

Design and build professionals can book a design appointment with Padron Flooring to review trade pricing and explore current collections.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following questions address how design and build professionals typically work with Padron Flooring's trade program.

Where can designers buy high-end Italian porcelain tile in South Florida?

Padron Flooring and Design Center's Palm Springs showroom has served as a regional source for high-end Italian porcelain tile since 1979, offering in-person visits, a virtual showroom tour and, with this launch, dedicated trade support for design and build professionals.

What does Padron Flooring's trade program offer registered professionals?

The program provides preferred trade pricing, sample access, project guidance and early access to new porcelain collections for interior designers, builders and remodeling contractors.

Is an appointment required to visit the showroom?

Appointments are highly encouraged so the design team can prepare for a visit, though walk-ins are common and welcome.

About Padron Flooring and Design Center

Padron Flooring and Design Center is a family-owned tile showroom that has served South Florida since 1979, offering porcelain tile for floors, walls, kitchens and bathrooms in residential and commercial settings. It works with homeowners, interior designers and custom home builders, and its collections can be browsed in person or through a virtual showroom tour online. Padron Flooring does not perform installations directly but provides resources to help clients coordinate with qualified installers.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Padron Flooring, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://padronflooring.com/

SOURCE Padron Flooring