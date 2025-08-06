PadSplit and New Western Partner to Expand Access to Affordable Housing Investments

"Partnering with PadSplit gives the New Western investor community a direct path into a new investment strategy, allowing them to expand their portfolio and positively impact the community," said Kurt Byers, Director of Business Development at New Western. Post this

"Co-living is no longer a niche. It's a proven, scalable solution," said Adam Kolojejchick-Kotch, Chief Growth Officer at PadSplit. "Through this partnership, we're creating a clear path from acquisition to exit: investors can move from fix-and-flip or traditional fix-and-hold models to a co-living strategy that delivers 2X current SFR yield. With New Western's scale and PadSplit's platform, we're making it easier than ever for investors to succeed while doing good."

New Western's marketplace connects more than 250,000 local investors to an inventory of homes ready for rehab. The company purchases a home every 13 minutes—making it the largest source of investment properties in the nation—and plays a crucial role in revitalizing communities and creating more affordable housing inventory.

"Partnering with PadSplit gives the New Western investor community a direct path into a new investment strategy, allowing them to expand their portfolio and positively impact the community," said Kurt Byers, Director of Business Development at New Western. "With PadSplit, we're enabling a new category of opportunity: transforming overlooked, often vacant inventory into flexible, affordable living spaces that are desperately needed across the country."

PadSplit's model empowers property owners to rent out individual rooms in shared housing environments with weekly rent, all-inclusive pricing (furniture, utilities, Wi-Fi), and no minimum credit score required. To date, PadSplit has created 22,000+ rooms, housing more than 53,000 individuals, many of whom are frontline workers. With its low-barrier, tech-enabled platform, PadSplit is redefining what affordable housing can look like—without relying on public subsidies.

About PadSplit

PadSplit is the country's largest co-living marketplace. As a public benefit corporation, PadSplit is intentional about doing well and doing good, so its focus is on increasing the housing supply and decreasing barriers to access for essential workers. Their award-winning model allows individuals to find a flexible, long-term rental option that includes furniture, utilities, and access to public transit, all without a minimum credit score. PadSplit's technology platform enables personalized rent payments that facilitate easier budgeting and allow residents to improve their financial health. A fully remote company, PadSplit offers more than 22,000 shared housing rooms nationwide. Apply to become a resident or a property owner at padsplit.com.

About New Western

New Western is a real estate investment marketplace that creates opportunity. New Western makes investing more accessible for over 250,000 local investors through the largest private source of value-add properties in the nation. They buy and sell a home every 13 minutes in most major cities. New Western creates an advantage for all—a fresh start for sellers, exclusive properties for investors, and new, affordable inventory for the housing market. New Western was honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award for Best Places to Work in the U.S. small and medium company category in 2023, 2024, and 2025. Learn more at www.newwestern.com and explore careers at www.newwestern.com/careers.

