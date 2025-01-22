PadSplit appoints Cliff Johnson as President to drive growth and enhance host and member experience

"Cliff's track record scaling real estate technology businesses and fostering innovation makes him an ideal fit for PadSplit," said Atticus LeBlanc, Founder and CEO of PadSplit. Post this

As President, Johnson will focus on working with PadSplit's growth, marketing, and operations teams to enhance the experience for both hosts and members while accelerating the company's growth trajectory. His leadership will drive initiatives to strengthen PadSplit's impact as a transformative force in the housing market, providing flexible, affordable living options for workforce individuals nationwide.

"I decided to join PadSplit because its mission aligns closely with my personal values," said Johnson. "The opportunity to work with such a strong team and contribute to a business that's making a tangible impact in communities across the country is incredibly exciting. I'm eager to build on the company's success and help create even more opportunities for hosts and residents alike."

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Johnson is a dedicated community leader, serving as the board president for the nonprofit MAPLE Microdevelopment and a board member for his local arts nonprofit, BarnArts. He has also advised and invested in various startups, ranging from sustainable festivals to innovative food products.

"Cliff's track record scaling real estate technology businesses and fostering innovation makes him an ideal fit for PadSplit," said Atticus LeBlanc, Founder and CEO of PadSplit. "His passion for improving lives through housing aligns perfectly with our mission, and we're thrilled to have him on board as we continue to expand our impact."

PadSplit currently operates over 16,500 shared housing rooms in 21+ markets across the United States, providing affordable, flexible housing solutions for more than 40,000 individuals. By addressing the nationwide housing shortage without relying on taxpayer dollars, PadSplit has become a trusted partner for cities, property owners, and residents alike. For more information, visit padsplit.com.

About PadSplit

PadSplit is the country's largest coliving marketplace that provides housing specifically designed for the workforce. As a public benefit corporation, PadSplit is intentional about doing well and doing good, with a focus of expanding the housing supply and reducing barriers to access. Their award-winning model allows individuals to find a flexible, long-term rental option that includes furniture, utilities, and access to public transit, all without a minimum credit score. PadSplit's technology platform enables personalized rent payments that facilitate easier budgeting and allow residents to improve their financial health. A fully remote company, PadSplit offers more than 16,500 shared housing rooms nationwide. Apply to become a resident or a property owner at padsplit.com

Media Contact

Hela Sheth, PadSplit, 1 6789381318, [email protected], padsplit.com

SOURCE PadSplit