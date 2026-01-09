PadSplit brings affordable coliving to four new markets: Portland, Seattle, Sacramento, and Nashville

"Unfortunately, the housing crisis is just getting worse," said Founder and CEO Atticus LeBlanc. "There aren't nearly enough affordable options on the market today, in any city. Post this

Because each PadSplit home comes fully furnished, with a private room, shared common areas, and utilities included, residents are able to budget for all of their main living expenses in one weekly payment customized to their pay date. Residents range from hourly workers and travel nurses to seniors seeking companionship, with the top motivations being speed to move-in and affordability. Residents often build lasting connections within their PadSplit communities, coming together for shared meals and social gatherings.

"Unfortunately, the housing crisis is just getting worse," said Founder and CEO Atticus LeBlanc. "There aren't nearly enough affordable options on the market today, in any city. We're also seeing more pricing pressures across groups, including those with lower incomes and seniors on fixed incomes. Couple that with the fact that there are more barriers like high upfront deposits and minimum credit scores needed to qualify for a traditional apartment, and you find millions of people who just can't attain housing despite full time employment, or sometimes multiple jobs."

While the circumstances for launching in these new markets differ, all four of the cities have seen surges in demand for rooms for rent. PadSplit has also received more inbound interest from hosts in these cities as property owners increasingly see the value of medium-term rentals and shared housing. Cities themselves are beginning to incentivize solutions; for example, Portland recently introduced a pilot program that will offer incentives to homeowners who rent out a room.

As PadSplit enters these new markets, the company is actively seeking property owners to list homes—from single-family rentals to apartment units and owner-occupied properties. PadSplit manages applications and screenings, onboarding, rent collection, and maintenance coordination, offering a turnkey experience for hosts while expanding access to affordable housing for communities.

PadSplit is structured as a public benefit corporation.

About PadSplit

PadSplit is the country's largest coliving marketplace. As a public benefit corporation, PadSplit is intentional about doing well and doing good, focusing on increasing housing supply and reducing barriers to access so the workers who serve our communities also have the opportunity to live in them. Our award-winning model allows individuals to find a flexible, long-term rental option that includes furniture, utilities, and access to public transit, all without a minimum credit score. PadSplit's technology platform enables personalized rent payments that facilitate easier budgeting and allow residents to improve their financial health. A fully remote company, PadSplit offers more than 28,000 shared housing rooms nationwide. Apply to become a resident or a property owner at PadSplit.com.

