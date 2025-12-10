PadSplit Founder & CEO Atticus LeBlanc Honored with Techbridge's Sig Mosley Entrepreneurial Leader Award

"This recognition may be in my name, but it's really a testament to our entire team and community of hosts, members, and partners who believe, as I do, that it's possible to do well, do good, and leave a lasting legacy of social impact." -- Atticus LeBlanc Post this

"It's an honor to receive an award named for someone responsible for shaping the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Atlanta and beyond," said LeBlanc. "This recognition may be in my name, but it's really a testament to our entire team and community of hosts, members, and partners who believe, as I do, that it's possible to do well, do good, and leave a lasting legacy of social impact."

LeBlanc was formally recognized at the recent Techbridge Awards celebration, amongst other category finalists and winners across a broad spectrum of tech leadership.

PadSplit is rapidly expanding nationwide, addressing the nation's housing shortage by converting existing homes into private rooms for rent, creating affordable options without federal subsidies. Each room listed on PadSplit includes furniture, Wi-Fi, and utilities in one all-inclusive weekly price. The company's flexible model enables members to align rent payments with their paychecks, reducing financial barriers that prevent many from securing stable housing.

PadSplit is structured as a public benefit corporation. For more information, visit padsplit.com.

About PadSplit

PadSplit is the country's largest coliving marketplace. As a public benefit corporation, PadSplit is intentional about doing well and doing good, focusing on increasing housing supply and reducing barriers to access so the workers who serve our communities also have the opportunity to live in them. Our award-winning model allows individuals to find a flexible, long-term rental option that includes furniture, utilities, and access to public transit, all without a minimum credit score. PadSplit's technology platform enables personalized rent payments that facilitate easier budgeting and allow residents to improve their financial health. A fully remote company, PadSplit offers more than 28,000 shared housing rooms nationwide. Apply to become a resident or a property owner at PadSplit.com.

