PadSplit Honored by ACG as One of Georgia's Fastest-Growing Companies

"At PadSplit, we believe shared housing can play a meaningful role in expanding access to housing, while also creating stronger communities." -- Atticus LeBlanc, PadSplit Founder and CEO Post this

PadSplit has experienced significant growth as affordability challenges continue to impact renters across the country. The company's platform enables property owners to convert existing housing inventory into affordable furnished rooms with utilities included, helping expand access to housing without requiring government subsidy.

Today, PadSplit operates in 40+ markets and has housed 75,000+ people. The company recently surpassed 35,000 rooms on the platform, including more than 10,000 in Metro Atlanta.

According to ACG Atlanta, this year's Georgia Fast 40 honorees collectively generated more than $8.6 billion in revenue and employ nearly 16,000 people across the state.

This award is the latest in a string of honors for PadSplit. It was recently named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 List for four consecutive years. For its approach to affordable housing, it has won several awards, including IMN's SFR Marketplace of the Year and Atlanta Business Chronicle's Best in Atlanta Real Estate. To learn more about PadSplit, visit padsplit.com.

About PadSplit

PadSplit is the country's largest coliving marketplace. As a public benefit corporation, PadSplit is intentional about doing well and doing good, focusing on increasing housing supply and reducing barriers to access so the workers who serve our communities also have the opportunity to live in them. Our award-winning model allows individuals to find a flexible rental option that includes furniture and utilities, all without a minimum credit score. PadSplit's platform enables personalized rent payments, making budgeting easier and helping residents improve their financial health. A fully remote company, PadSplit offers more than 35,000 shared housing rooms nationwide. Apply to become a resident or a property owner at PadSplit.com.

Media Contact

Hela Sheth, PadSplit, 1 6789381318, [email protected], padsplit.com

SOURCE PadSplit