PadSplit launches HostGuard™: the first-ever protection plan designed for shared housing

"HostGuard offers the risk mitigation that property owners need, encouraging them to put those empty rooms on the market and instantly creating more choice and access for people looking for more housing options." -- Atticus LeBlanc, PadSplit Founder and CEO. Post this

The new initiative represents an important milestone in the growth of the coliving industry. With higher costs and increased barriers to access, shared housing has grown into an increasingly important part of the housing ecosystem, but the industry has lacked support infrastructure tailored to its unique needs.

"Coliving is one of the fastest and most effective ways to increase housing supply," said PadSplit Founder and CEO Atticus LeBlanc. "There are millions of underutilized bedrooms sitting empty across the country. HostGuard offers the risk mitigation that property owners need, encouraging them to put those empty rooms on the market and instantly creating more choice and access for people looking for more housing options."

Beginning in August 2026, HostGuard will apply to all new members joining the platform and any existing members who transfer to a new PadSplit property. As a result, any new property brought onto the platform will have full coverage. Current legacy members will not be impacted unless they transfer to a new home. The program is funded through a 2.25% increase in member transaction fees, which amounts to approximately $4 per week on average.

Since launching in 2017, PadSplit has helped house more than 85,000 people and expanded to more than 35,000 rooms nationwide. For more information on HostGuard, how to list an available room on PadSplit, or apply to be a member, visit padsplit.com.

About PadSplit

PadSplit is the country's largest coliving marketplace. As a public benefit corporation, PadSplit is intentional about doing well and doing good, focusing on increasing housing supply and reducing barriers to access so the workers who serve our communities also have the opportunity to live in them. Our award-winning model allows individuals to find a flexible rental option that includes furniture and utilities, all without a minimum credit score. PadSplit's platform enables personalized rent payments, making budgeting easier and helping residents improve their financial health. A fully remote company, PadSplit offers more than 35,000 shared housing rooms nationwide. Apply to become a resident or a property owner at PadSplit.com.

Media Contact

Hela Sheth, PadSplit, 1 6789381318, [email protected], padsplit.com

SOURCE PadSplit