PadSplit Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

With a national shortage of over 7 million affordable housing units, PadSplit is rethinking housing access by opening up private rooms in existing homes and apartments. The company partners with property owners to offer fully furnished, move-in-ready spaces with no long-term lease, no minimum credit score requirement, and all-inclusive weekly pricing that covers utilities, Wi-Fi, and furniture.

To date, PadSplit has created more than 23,000 co-living rooms across 30+ U.S. markets, housing over 53,000 people—all without federal subsidies. The company's innovative platform allows residents to align rent payments with their paychecks, helping them manage their budgets and build financial stability.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognition adds to a growing list of accolades for PadSplit, including being named one of Atlanta Business Chronicle's Best in Real Estate honorees and one of the Top Workplaces by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The company was also featured on Inc. Magazine's Best in Business list, and its founder and CEO, Atticus LeBlanc, has been recognized as a Corporate Citizen of the Year for his leadership and social impact.

PadSplit is structured as a public benefit corporation. For more information, visit padsplit.com.

