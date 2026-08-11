PadSplit Named to Inc. 5000 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

"Housing affordability continues to worsen across the country, but we're showing that there's a practical, market-driven way to create workforce housing by making better use of the homes that already exist." -- Atticus LeBlanc, PadSplit CEO Post this

As housing costs continue to outpace wage growth, PadSplit has emerged as a leading solution for expanding housing supply without relying on new construction or government subsidies. Through its marketplace, property owners can rent private, furnished bedrooms in shared homes while residents gain access to flexible, move-in-ready housing with no long-term lease, no minimum credit score requirement, and all-inclusive weekly payments that cover utilities, Wi-Fi, and furnishings.

Today, PadSplit operates in 40+ markets nationwide and has helped house more than 85,000 people through 36,000+ rooms. In 2026, the company expanded into multiple new markets, while also launching HostGuard™, a first-of-its-kind protection program that helps property owners navigate the complexities of shared housing and encourages more homeowners to create workforce housing.

The Inc. 5000 recognition adds to a growing list of honors for PadSplit, including being named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, and the IMN Single-Family Rental Awards' Online Marketplace of the Year. The company continues to earn recognition for pairing strong business performance with measurable social impact, helping thousands of working Americans access housing they can afford while creating new income opportunities for property owners.

PadSplit is structured as a public benefit corporation with a mission to help solve the affordable housing crisis, one room at a time. For more information, visit PadSplit.com.

About PadSplit

PadSplit is the country's largest coliving marketplace. As a public benefit corporation, PadSplit is intentional about doing well and doing good, focusing on increasing housing supply and reducing barriers to access so the workers who serve our communities also have the opportunity to live in them. Our award-winning model allows individuals to find a flexible rental option that includes furniture and utilities, all without a minimum credit score. PadSplit's platform enables personalized rent payments, making budgeting easier and helping residents improve their financial health. A fully remote company, PadSplit offers more than 36,000 shared housing rooms nationwide. Apply to become a resident or a property owner at PadSplit.com.

Media Contact

Hela Sheth, PadSplit, 1 6789381318, [email protected], padsplit.com

SOURCE PadSplit