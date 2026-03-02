PadSplit partners with City of Portland on home sharing pilot program to increase affordable housing supply

Partnership highlights growing trend of owner-occupied rentals across the country as a cost-effective way to provide housing solutions at scale
ATLANTA, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PadSplit, a public benefit corporation that reduces barriers to access housing, today announced its participation as a Qualified Home Sharing Provider in the City of Portland's new Home Sharing Pilot Program. Launched by the Portland Housing Bureau (PHB), the 12-month pilot offers financial incentives to homeowners who rent spare bedrooms in their primary residence through approved providers.
PadSplit has been formally approved by the City to participate in the program, marking the first time a municipality has partnered with PadSplit to expand affordable housing through incentives. Through the program, eligible homeowners may receive $1,000 for the first room rented and $500 for each additional room, provided rents remain at or below $200 per week and meet requirements. Funding is administered through United Way of the Columbia-Willamette.
"This pilot reflects the growing recognition that cities can increase affordable housing supply through existing bedrooms," said Atticus LeBlanc, PadSplit CEO & Founder. "As a social impact company, our mission is to use housing as a tool for financial empowerment. We're proud to support Portland's leadership on this creative approach."
Unlike other coliving models, PadSplit is designed to reduce the financial barriers to access housing. All PadSplits include private rooms and shared common areas without hefty upfront fees like first and last month's rent or a security deposit. PadSplit also offers flexibility with no long-term lease, no minimum credit score requirement, and one all-inclusive weekly pricing that covers utilities. To simplify budgeting even further, residents can customize their rent timing to their payroll date. Eighty-three percent of PadSplit residents are employed. Residents range from hourly workers and travel nurses to seniors seeking companionship.
Homeowners interested in participating in the pilot program must be owner occupants, offer a minimum 30-day tenancy, and adhere to Oregon habitability standards. PadSplit conducts background and income verification screenings for residents as part of its standard platform safeguards.
For more information about the City of Portland's Home Sharing Pilot Program, visit portland.gov/phb/home-sharing-pilot-program.
PadSplit currently operates 31,000+ rooms across 39 states, and has housed 70,000+ people, all without federal subsidies. To learn more about PadSplit in Portland, visit padsplit.com/portland.
About PadSplit
PadSplit is the country's largest coliving marketplace. As a public benefit corporation, PadSplit is intentional about doing well and doing good, focusing on increasing housing supply and reducing barriers to access so the workers who serve our communities also have the opportunity to live in them. Our award-winning model allows individuals to find a flexible rental option that includes furniture and utilities, all without a minimum credit score. PadSplit's platform enables personalized rent payments, making budgeting easier and helping residents improve their financial health. A fully remote company, PadSplit offers more than 31,000 shared housing rooms nationwide. Apply to become a resident or a property owner at PadSplit.com.
Media Contact
Hela Sheth, PadSplit, 1 6789381318, [email protected], padsplit.com
SOURCE PadSplit
Share this article