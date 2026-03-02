PadSplit partners with City of Portland on home sharing pilot program to increase affordable housing supply

"This pilot reflects the growing recognition that cities can increase affordable housing supply through existing bedrooms," said Atticus LeBlanc, PadSplit CEO & Founder. Post this

"This pilot reflects the growing recognition that cities can increase affordable housing supply through existing bedrooms," said Atticus LeBlanc, PadSplit CEO & Founder. "As a social impact company, our mission is to use housing as a tool for financial empowerment. We're proud to support Portland's leadership on this creative approach."

Unlike other coliving models, PadSplit is designed to reduce the financial barriers to access housing. All PadSplits include private rooms and shared common areas without hefty upfront fees like first and last month's rent or a security deposit. PadSplit also offers flexibility with no long-term lease, no minimum credit score requirement, and one all-inclusive weekly pricing that covers utilities. To simplify budgeting even further, residents can customize their rent timing to their payroll date. Eighty-three percent of PadSplit residents are employed. Residents range from hourly workers and travel nurses to seniors seeking companionship.

Homeowners interested in participating in the pilot program must be owner occupants, offer a minimum 30-day tenancy, and adhere to Oregon habitability standards. PadSplit conducts background and income verification screenings for residents as part of its standard platform safeguards.

For more information about the City of Portland's Home Sharing Pilot Program, visit portland.gov/phb/home-sharing-pilot-program.

PadSplit currently operates 31,000+ rooms across 39 states, and has housed 70,000+ people, all without federal subsidies. To learn more about PadSplit in Portland, visit padsplit.com/portland.

