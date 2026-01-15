PadSplit Partners with SmartPath to Offer Members Personalized Financial Education and Guidance

"Our mission has always been to use housing as a catalyst for financial independence. By partnering with SmartPath, we're helping members go beyond saving on rent to work toward greater financial stability." -Atticus LeBlanc, Founder and CEO of PadSplit. Post this

"Affordable housing is just one piece of the puzzle," said Atticus LeBlanc, Founder and CEO of PadSplit. "Our mission has always been to use housing as a catalyst for financial independence. By partnering with SmartPath, we're helping members go beyond saving on rent to work toward greater financial stability."

SmartPath provides daily live classes, session-based and email Q&A opportunities, and one-on-one guidance from certified financial educators, all taught in relatable language and free from product sales or hidden agendas. Courses cover a range of real-world topics, from "How to Raise Your Credit Score" and "Budgeting That Works for Real Life" to "Understanding Loans and Interest." Members can also submit personal questions through a chat feature and receive tailored responses based on their individual circumstances and goals.

"Financial literacy has never been more important," said Alok Deshpande, Founder and CEO of SmartPath. "As costs rise and margins tighten for workers, understanding how to manage money is a necessity. PadSplit gives people a launching point by reducing housing costs, and we're proud to help their members build the knowledge and habits that will help them build long-term financial freedom."

PadSplit's model addresses the nation's housing shortage by converting existing homes into private rooms for rent, creating affordable options without federal subsidies. Each room listed on PadSplit includes furniture, Wi-Fi, and utilities in one all-inclusive weekly price. The company's flexible model enables members to align rent payments with their paychecks, reducing financial barriers that prevent many from securing stable housing. The company has created more than 29,000 rooms across 35+ U.S. markets, providing housing to over 65,000 individuals to date.

PadSplit is structured as a public benefit corporation. For more information, visit padsplit.com.

PadSplit is the country's largest coliving marketplace, providing housing specifically designed for the workforce. As a public benefit corporation, PadSplit is intentional about doing well and doing good, focusing on increasing housing supply and reducing barriers to access.

