PadSplit Recognized on Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List

"At PadSplit, our culture is rooted in a shared belief that housing can be a vehicle for financial empowerment." --Atticus LeBlanc, Founder and CEO Post this

According to employee survey data, 87% of PadSplit employees reported being highly engaged. "Collaborative" was the top word employees used to describe the company's work environment, reflecting a culture built around cross-functional teamwork and shared ownership of the company's mission.

One employee shared: "PadSplit is an exceptional place to work, and the company's mission and core values aren't just words—they're truly lived every day. For a fully remote company, PadSplit is remarkably collaborative. Team members regularly jump in across departments to help solve problems, share insights, and support one another."

Another employee noted: "What makes it especially meaningful to work here is the mission. We're helping provide affordable housing solutions, and it feels good to know that the work we do has a real impact on people's lives. That purpose makes coming to work every day feel rewarding."

PadSplit intentionally reinforces its culture through company-wide gatherings that connect employees with the organization's mission, vision, guiding principles, and core values. During weekly All Hands meetings, team members recite the company's mission and values, reinforcing values such as compassionate directness, empathy, intellectual curiosity, optimism, high integrity, and strong work ethic. The company's leadership philosophy also emphasizes transparency and open communication across all channels. PadSplit refers to this approach internally as "care, show it, prove it"—a framework focused on pairing empathy and accountability with action.

This award is the latest in a string of honors for PadSplit. It was recently named one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 List for four consecutive years. For its approach to affordable housing, it has won several awards, including IMN's SFR Marketplace of the Year and Atlanta Business Chronicle's Best in Atlanta Real Estate.

PadSplit has housed 75,000+ people and now operates over 35,000 rooms across 40+ U.S. markets. To learn more about career opportunities, visit PadSplit Careers.

About PadSplit

PadSplit is the country's largest coliving marketplace. As a public benefit corporation, PadSplit is intentional about doing well and doing good, focusing on increasing housing supply and reducing barriers to access so the workers who serve our communities also have the opportunity to live in them. Our award-winning model allows individuals to find a flexible rental option that includes furniture and utilities, all without a minimum credit score. PadSplit's platform enables personalized rent payments, making budgeting easier and helping residents improve their financial health. A fully remote company, PadSplit offers more than 35,000 shared housing rooms nationwide. Apply to become a resident or a property owner at PadSplit.com.

Media Contact

Hela Sheth, PadSplit, 1 6789381318, [email protected], padsplit.com

SOURCE PadSplit