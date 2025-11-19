PadSplit Recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for Third Consecutive Year

"At PadSplit, we've always believed that solving the affordable housing crisis requires innovation, alignment of incentives, and scalable business models," said Atticus LeBlanc, founder and CEO of PadSplit. Post this

"At PadSplit, we've always believed that solving the affordable housing crisis requires innovation, alignment of incentives, and scalable business models," said Atticus LeBlanc, founder and CEO of PadSplit. "This recognition from Deloitte underscores that our approach, while driving social impact through sustainable growth, is working."

PadSplit's platform addresses the nation's housing shortage by unlocking existing homes and apartments into private, furnished rooms for rent, offering affordable housing options without federal subsidies. Through partnerships with property owners and investors, the company has created more than 27,000 rooms across 33+ U.S. markets, housing over 60,000 individuals to date.

Each room listed on PadSplit includes furniture, Wi-Fi, and utilities in one all-inclusive weekly price. The company's flexible model enables members to align rent payments with their paychecks, removing financial barriers that prevent many working Americans from securing stable housing.

PadSplit's inclusion on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 adds to a growing list of national recognitions in 2025, including being named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the fourth consecutive year, earning honors from the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Pacesetter list, and being named one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes.

PadSplit is structured as a public benefit corporation. For more information, visit padsplit.com.

PadSplit is the country's largest coliving marketplace, providing housing specifically designed for the workforce. As a public benefit corporation, PadSplit is intentional about doing well and doing good, focusing on increasing housing supply and reducing barriers to access. Their award-winning model allows individuals to find a flexible, long-term rental option that includes furniture, utilities, and access to public transit, all without a minimum credit score. PadSplit's technology platform enables personalized rent payments that facilitate easier budgeting and allow residents to improve their financial health. A fully remote company, PadSplit offers more than 27,000 shared housing rooms nationwide. Apply to become a resident or a property owner at PadSplit.com.

