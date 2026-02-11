PadSplit Surpasses 30,000 Rooms Nationwide as Demand for Affordable, Flexible Housing Accelerates

"Coliving is one of the most efficient ways to address the housing shortage because it expands supply quickly without waiting years for new construction," said Atticus LeBlanc, Founder and CEO of PadSplit. Post this

"Coliving is one of the most efficient ways to address the housing shortage because it expands supply quickly without waiting years for new construction," said Atticus LeBlanc, Founder and CEO of PadSplit. "By unlocking housing that already exists, we can lower costs, reduce barriers to entry, and help people save for their futures. We're encouraged by conversations with policymakers who are increasingly recognizing that shared housing models are a practical solution that communities need."

PadSplit's resident survey, conducted Dec. 2025, demonstrates the growing need for affordable housing:

83% of residents are employed

88% commute to their jobs

63% do not have a college degree

53% do not own or lease a vehicle

16% identify as having a disability

Residents report a median income of $32,500

Prior to joining PadSplit, housing instability was common: 32% lived in rented apartments or homes, 33% lived with family or friends, 13% lived in temporary housing, and 9% experienced homelessness.

When asked why they chose PadSplit, affordability and flexibility emerged as the primary drivers: 50% prioritized affordability, and 30% prioritized flexibility. Overall satisfaction remains high, with 95% of residents saying they recommend PadSplit.

The survey reflects how PadSplit's model is delivering measurable economic impact:

82% of residents report saving money, with average monthly savings of $317

55% report improved job stability

72% have paid down debt since joining PadSplit

In total, residents reported paying off an estimated $6.1 million in debt, including 102 people who paid down more than $10,000 each

PadSplit's growth is fueled by increased participation from property owners who view shared housing as a sustainable way to generate higher returns while expanding access to housing. The company works with a wide range of hosts, from single-family rental owners to owner-occupied homeowners, handling resident screening, onboarding, rent collection, and maintenance coordination to provide a turnkey experience while helping communities rapidly add housing supply without new construction.

PadSplit is structured as a public benefit corporation, aligning its business growth with measurable social impact. For more information, visit padsplit.com.

PadSplit is the country's largest coliving marketplace. As a public benefit corporation, PadSplit is intentional about doing well and doing good, focusing on increasing housing supply and reducing barriers to access so the workers who serve our communities also have the opportunity to live in them. Our award-winning model allows individuals to find a flexible rental option that includes furniture and utilities, all without a minimum credit score. PadSplit's platform enables personalized rent payments, making budgeting easier and helping residents improve their financial health. A fully remote company, PadSplit offers more than 30,000 shared housing rooms nationwide. Apply to become a resident or a property owner at PadSplit.com.

