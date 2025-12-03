PadSplit Wins IMN's SFR Online Marketplace of the Year for the Second Time

"This award reinforces our belief that aligning incentives can unlock both profitability and affordability, and we remain focused on our mission to leverage housing as a vehicle for financial empowerment." -- Atticus LeBlanc, founder and CEO of PadSplit Post this

PadSplit was honored as a finalist in two additional IMN award categories: SFR/BTR Operator of the Year and the Tenant-Facing Technology of the Year.

"Being recognized as Online Marketplace of the Year speaks to the strength of our model and the transformative impact it drives," said Atticus LeBlanc, founder and CEO of PadSplit. "This award reinforces our belief that aligning incentives can unlock both profitability and affordability, and we remain focused on our mission to leverage housing as a vehicle for financial empowerment. We have proven a better alternative to the broken and unaffordable housing system of high deposits, inflexible leases, and unattainable credit scores."

During the past year, PadSplit has continued to expand its marketplace, adding the equivalent of 6-8 apartment complexes in new inventory every month, while opening access to housing providers nationwide. PadSplit has continued to develop and maintain best-in-class marketing technology, resident screening, fraud prevention, and collections rates, while lowering eviction rates to less than 1/6th of the national average. These innovations contributed to significant increases in supply and growth into both owner-occupied homes and private apartments, helping PadSplit strengthen its leadership position in housing access for American workers.

PadSplit addresses the nation's housing shortage by providing access to private, furnished units in shared homes or apartments, creating affordable options without federal subsidies. To date, the company has generated more than 28,000 rooms across 33+ U.S. markets, providing housing for 60,000+ individuals.

Each PadSplit room comes fully furnished and includes Wi-Fi and utilities in a single, all-inclusive weekly price, without requiring upfront deposits or minimum credit scores. By allowing members to align rent payments with their paychecks, PadSplit removes common financial barriers that prevent many working Americans from securing stable, affordable housing close to their workplaces.

PadSplit's recognition as the IMN's SFR Online Marketplace of the Year adds to a growing list of national recognitions in 2025, including being named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the 4th consecutive year, appearing again on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, earning honors from the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Pacesetter list, and being named one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes.

PadSplit is structured as a public benefit corporation. For more information, visit padsplit.com.

About PadSplit

PadSplit is the country's largest coliving marketplace, providing housing specifically designed for the workforce. As a public benefit corporation, PadSplit is intentional about doing well and doing good, focusing on increasing housing supply and reducing barriers to access. Our award-winning model allows individuals to find a flexible, long-term rental option that includes furniture, utilities, and access to public transit, all without a minimum credit score. PadSplit's technology platform enables personalized rent payments that facilitate easier budgeting and allow residents to improve their financial health. A fully remote company, PadSplit offers more than 28,000 shared housing rooms nationwide. Apply to become a resident or a property owner at PadSplit.com.

