Page Lumber, Millwork, & Building Supplies Celebrates 100th Anniversary

Page Lumber, originally H. G. Page & Sons, marks its 100th anniversary, celebrating a century in the building supplies industry. Founded in 1924, it began with Henry G. Page Sr.'s purchase of a concrete block machine and has since been integral to the Hudson Valley's development. CEO Mark Whitney highlights the company's resilience, innovation, and customer dedication. Starting on Manchester Road in Poughkeepsie, the business expanded from cement blocks to a diverse product range. It's a family-led business, with Henry Page Sr.'s grandchildren active in management, embodying a commitment to community and a legacy of trust and quality.

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Page Lumber, Millwork, & Building Supplies, originally known as H. G. Page & Sons, is excited to announce its 100th anniversary, marking a century of service and quality in the building supplies industry. Since its inception in 1924, with Henry G. Page Sr.'s purchase of a Sears & Roebuck concrete block machine, Page Lumber has been providing high-quality building materials and playing a key role in the development of the Hudson Valley and surrounding area.

Reflecting on this significant milestone, Mark Whitney, CEO of Page Lumber, commented, "As we celebrate a century of service our evolution is a story of resilience, innovation, and unwavering dedication to the customers we serve. Page Lumber continues to be a thriving family business, with the grandchildren of Henry Page Sr., representing the third generation, actively involved as the board of directors. Here's to another hundred years of excellence and growth, guided by the legacy and values of the Page family."

Beginning as a modest operation on Manchester Road in Poughkeepsie, Page Lumber has undergone remarkable growth from producing cement blocks to offering a wide range of products including roofing, insulation, and becoming a well-stocked lumberyard. The Poughkeepsie store, where it stands today, opened in the 1970s on the property where Henry Page Sr was born. The Page family, with Henry Jr., John, and Bill, who recall their childhood days unloading rail cars, have been pivotal to this growth and they continued to build upon this legacy. Along with the third generation, their deep commitment has not only propelled the business forward but also reinforced their dedication to serving and enhancing local communities.

Page Lumber's 100th Anniversary not only marks a commitment to growth and innovation but also a moment to express deep gratitude to the customers who have been integral to our history. From its humble beginnings, the Company has grown into a leader in the building industry, a journey made possible by the foundation of trust established through Henry G. Page Sr's handshake agreements. The community's stories, like those of grandparents building homes with Page materials, highlight this enduring legacy. As Page Lumber continues to be the trusted choice for builders and DIY enthusiasts, we remain dedicated to customer success, community growth, and honoring the values that have guided us through a century.

For the full History of Page Lumber visit www.hgpage.com/100-years

ABOUT PAGE LUMBER, MILLWORK, & BUILDING SUPPLIES

Page Lumber, Millwork, & Building Supplies has been a cornerstone in the Hudson Valley's building industry for 100 years. Known for its quality building materials, customer-focused service, and community involvement, Page Lumber continues to shape the region's landscape and contribute to its growth and success. Committed to maintaining its standards of integrity, excellence, and innovation, Page Lumber eagerly anticipates furthering its legacy well into the future.

