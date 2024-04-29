Pagero and Ascend Forge a Strategic Partnership to Advance Invoice Automation and Global Compliance for Workday Financial Management

By leveraging the industry-leading capabilities of Ascend and Pagero, accounts payable teams can comply with global invoicing regulations, automate time-consuming tasks, pay suppliers quickly, unlock a new stream of revenue for their organizations, and easily reconcile payments.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To drive financial automation forward for the Workday Financial Management landscape, Ascend Software, an Accounts Payable automation and touchless invoice processing innovator, is forming a strategic partnership with Pagero, Inc., a leading global e-invoicing solutions provider.

This collaboration is a significant benefit for organizations using Workday Financial Management, offering them a seamless pathway to automatically process more than 80% of their supplier invoices—with little need for any manual data entry—and ensure global compliance through Pagero's robust e-invoicing platform.

The partnership between Pagero and Ascend addresses a critical need in the market for comprehensive, end-to-end financial processing solutions that streamline operations and adhere to varying global e-invoicing regulations. By integrating Ascend's cutting-edge invoice automation capabilities with Pagero's global compliance expertise, customers can now enjoy an unparalleled level of efficiency and reliability in managing their invoices.

"Through our collaboration with Ascend, we're setting a new standard for what businesses can expect from their financial processing systems," said Erik Modh, the Managing Director, North America for Pagero. "Our shared commitment to innovation and excellence has paved the way for a solution that not only simplifies invoice management but also ensures compliance with the complex web of global e-invoicing regulations."

As a certified Workday Financial Management partner, Ascend's technology has been instrumental in enabling organizations to automate a significant portion of their invoicing processes, dramatically reducing manual tasks and increasing accuracy. The integration with Pagero's e-invoicing solution extends these benefits further, providing a layer of compliance that is critical for businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions.

"Joining forces with Pagero represents a significant leap forward in our mission to empower businesses with the most advanced financial processing tools," said Rob Southern, CEO of Ascend. "Our combined offering is a holistic approach to tackling the challenges of today's financial operations."

The partnership is expected to deliver immediate value to current and prospective Workday Financial Management users. Customers can look forward to a streamlined implementation process, enabling them to quickly benefit from enhanced efficiency, reduced costs, and assured regulatory compliance.

For more information about the partnership and how it can benefit your organization, visit pagero.com/us and AscendSoftware.com.

About Pagero

Pagero provides a Smart Business Network that connects buyers and sellers for automated, compliant, and secure exchange of orders, invoices, payment instructions and other business documents. With an open network and a wide range of value-added apps, Pagero helps businesses streamline their order-to-cash and purchase-to-pay processes while unlocking the full potential of accurate and reliable business data. All of this, regardless of location, industry, size or systems.

About Ascend Software

Ascend is an industry-leading provider of Accounts Payable and Payments Automation software solutions for Workday Financial Management customers. Ascend's Accounts Payable Automation solution removes manual tasks for Workday customers, enabling organizations to achieve touchless invoice processing, recognize lower operational costs, increase visibility, and improve data accuracy. As a built-in feature, Ascend Payments automates the supplier payment process so organizations can improve supplier relationships, prevent fraud, extend payment terms, take advantage of invoice discounts, simplify reconciliations, and earn rebates in the process.

