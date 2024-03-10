Paint the Town Green with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

Teamwork, collaboration and problem-solving came together as half-shelled humans painted the town green to welcome the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to the world's largest children's museum. Post this

114 cans of spray paint were used to deck out 237 manhole covers throughout Indy. The lead painter was none other than The Children's Museum of Indianapolis' Visiting Artist Ess McKee who whipped up quite the artistic creations in six key spots in honor of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The museum received special permission from the City of Indianapolis as part of the city's Art in the Right of Way program.

In an underground lair that's more vibrant than your average sewer hideout, visitors will be transported to the secret home of these crime-fighting Turtles.

From March 9 to September 2, 2024, families will have the chance to dive into the Nickelodeon™ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™: Secrets of the Sewer exhibit, where they'll learn the art of teamwork, collaboration, and problem-solving, all under the watchful eye of our green-skinned mentors.

But wait, there's more! This isn't just any old sewer tour. Families will discover the hidden depths of the Turtles' subterranean sanctuary, complete with a kitchen for pizza parties, a living room for binge-watching their favorite cartoons and even a dojo for honing their ninja skills. Who knew living in a sewer could be so cool?

Join The Children's Museum as we celebrate 40 years of Turtle Power, where the lessons are as valuable as the pizza is delicious. Leonardo, the tactical leader in blue; Raphael, the tough guy in red; Donatello, the brains in purple and Michelangelo, the jokester in orange, invite you to join their green revolution at the world's biggest and best children's museum. It's an adventure you won't want to miss! Cowabunga, dudes!

Nickelodeon™ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™: Secrets of the Sewer is presented by Central Indiana Honda Dealers. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is proud to partner with Riley Children's Health, Old National Bank, Ice Miller LLP and The Heritage Group.

About The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

We ignite joy, wonder and curiosity by creating powerful learning experiences for children and adults. For more information about The Children's Museum, visit http://www.childrensmuseum.org and follow us on Twitter @TCMIndy, Instagram@childrensmuseum, YouTube.com/IndyTCM and Facebook.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Paramount Location-Based Entertainment & Experiences

Paramount Location-Based Entertainment & Experiences brings Paramount's stories and franchises to life across experiential touchpoints, including theme parks, hotel & resorts, water parks, cruises, pop-ups, attractions, themed restaurants, live tours and more. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Location Based Entertainment & Experiences operates globally with more than 50 restaurants, 7 hotels & resorts including Nickelodeon Punta Cana, Nickelodeon Riviera Maya and Paramount Hotels in Dubai, themed parks and family centers across the US, the UK, Spain, Germany, Australia, Italy, Belgium, China and Malaysia and live touring shows.

Media Contact

Kim Harms Robinson, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, 317-334-4003, [email protected], www.childrensmuseum.org

Twitter

SOURCE The Children's Museum of Indianapolis