PaintScaping Continues to Shine in Music Video Sets for Top Artists Worldwide

With an array of past successful collaborations and ongoing projects, PaintScaping showcases its prowess in enhancing visual storytelling through projection mapping.

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Among PaintScaping's notable past projects include collaborations with renowned artists such as Calvin Harris, Rihanna, Kelahni, Lil Yachty, Cardi B, 21 Savage, Zhu, Tame Impala, and Porter Robinson.

In the Calvin Harris and Rihanna project, PaintScaping seamlessly integrated projections onto various surfaces, creating dynamic visual backdrops that complemented the artists' performances. For this project, PaintScaping utilized 7 mighty Christie 20k HD projectors, known for their exceptional brightness and clarity, along with the awesome Alcorn-McBride Binloop HD for playback. These equipment choices ensured a seamless and immersive visual experience for viewers, enhancing the overall impact of the music video.

Similarly, in the collaboration with Kelahni and Lil Yachty, PaintScaping's projection mapping added depth and dimension to the music video, enhancing the overall viewing experience. We had 3 20k Christie projectors, and used Resolume as our media player. Content was provided by the production company, ensuring a cohesive visual narrative that complemented the artists' performances.

In Cardi B's "Bartier Cardi" featuring 21 Savage, PaintScaping handled all the rear screen projection, utilizing a throwback technique reminiscent of the 1950s. Philippe Bergeron, CEO of PaintScaping, notes, "It's much better than post. It's visceral. It's real. It's great for the talent." The team employed 1 14k Christie projector and a huge rear screen projection system, creating an immersive visual backdrop that enhanced the music video's impact.

While specific details about current unreleased projects cannot be disclosed at this time, audiences are encouraged to stay tuned for upcoming releases. PaintScaping continues to push the envelope in the realm of music video production, utilizing state-of-the-art projectors and equipment to deliver unforgettable visual experiences.

For more information about PaintScaping and its projects, please visit http://www.paintscaping.com.

Marcel Przygoda, PaintScaping, 818-716-8762, [email protected], www.paintscaping.com

