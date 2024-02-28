PaintScaping Marks First Anniversary of Landmark Projection Installation at American Place Casino

"PaintScaping consistently exceeds expectations, providing captivating content promptly and within budget," declares Jeff Babinski, the casino's Vice-President and General Manager of American Place Casino. Post this

PaintScaping's achievements extend beyond this installation, with notable firsts including projection mappings on the Hollywood Sign, a rocket at Cape Canaveral, and a North-American record-breaking display in Las Vegas for Britney Spears. The company's client list spans prestigious names in hospitality, such as Ritz-Carlton, Marriott, Westin, Caesars Entertainment, and MGM Resorts.

As it commemorates this milestone, PaintScaping is eager to continue offering immersive entertainment experiences at American Place Casino and beyond. For further details on PaintScaping's ventures and services, visit http://www.paintscaping.com.

About American Place Casino:

American Place Casino is Chicagoland's newest gaming and entertainment destination located in Waukegan, Illinois with over 900 slot machines, dozens of table games, high-action sportsbook, three full-service restaurants, a center bar, and more. Don't miss out on the action—head over to https://americanplace.com now to learn more and get a taste of the thrill awaiting you at American Place Casino!

Media Contact

Philippe Bergeron, PaintScaping, 818-716-8762, [email protected], www.paintscaping.com

Twitter

SOURCE PaintScaping