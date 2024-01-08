PaintScaping's 2023 Triumph: Unveiling 3D Mapping Marvels

In a stellar 2023, PaintScaping, the LA-based 3D mapping leader, achieved great success across key American cities. From Birmingham to San Diego, Asheville to Dallas, and Los Angeles to Chicago, the company's innovative projects marked a pinnacle of achievement.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Diego Zoo's Aurora show, now in its fourth year, showcased PaintScaping's 3D mapping prowess through 12 projectors, captivating audiences with enchanting visuals. The American Place casino in the greater Chicago area became home to one of the largest permanent mapping installations in the USA—an awe-inspiring 475ft-wide canvas, featuring 50k Panasonic projectors. Notably, PaintScaping's remote content updates ensure a continually engaging experience.

Venturing into historic territory, PaintScaping became the first to 3D map The Biltmore Estate, the largest private home in the USA. At a whopping 179,000 sqft, it was originally built by the Vanderbilts in 1895.

At the Dallas Zoo, PaintScaping's expertise brought lifelike dinosaurs to nocturnal life, showcasing advanced projection techniques on nature and trees.

In Los Angeles, PaintScaping contributed to film and TV sets, including a yet-to-be-announced Netflix show, a Bebe Rexha video, and a celebration of NBA excellence featuring Michael B. Jordan.

As the year concludes, PaintScaping's legacy is etched with iconic achievements—the first projection on The Hollywood Sign, the first projection in Cape Canaveral on an operational rocket, the largest 3D mapping in North America, for Britney Spears in Las Vegas, and the Rihanna/Calvin Harris "This is what you came for" video, currently at 2.6b views. In a year that defined innovation, PaintScaping emerges as a symbol of 3D mapping mastery, captivating audiences nationwide.

Philippe Bergeron, CEO, www.paintscaping.com

