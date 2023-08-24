Pair Unforgettable Experiences with Aurora Viewing in Fairbanks, Alaska

Combining aurora viewing with other experiences transforms a simple journey into an extraordinary one. Tweet this

2. Ice Fishing: Serenity and Solitude Beneath the Auroras

Connect with a knowledgeable guide to help you drill through the ice that can reach up to four feet in thickness. As you patiently wait for the aurora to appear overhead, drop your line to catch chinook or coho salmon, Arctic char, or rainbow trout. Some outfitters will prepare your freshly caught fish in a warm and comfy hut right on the spot.

3. Dog Mushing: An Aurora Adventure with Furry Companions

The swirling aurora in the night sky serves as the perfect backdrop for taking a quick 30-minute ride in the basket of a dog sled. For the more adventurous, learn to mush your own team on a multi-day excursion into the Alaskan wilderness. Whether you opt for a quick jaunt or embark on an extended adventure, Alaska's high-energy and adorable sled dogs will steal your heart.

4. Hot Springs: The Ultimate in Relaxation

Easily accessible from Fairbanks, take a dip in a natural hot spring pool while the northern lights dance above you. Imagine yourself floating in the warmth despite the crisp air around you. Enjoy the rejuvenating mineral-rich springs to relax your body and warm your soul at the end of an adventure-filled day.

5. Snowmobiling: Riding the Snowy Trails Under the Aurora

Experience the rush of snowmobiling under the northern lights. Snowmachines – as they are most often called in Alaska – are one of the easiest ways to get into the incredible snowy areas that surround Fairbanks. With the assistance of a knowledgeable guide, you'll receive the necessary equipment, expert guidance, and an invigorating journey through the backcountry, all while the aurora swirls above.

6. Reindeer: A Truly Magical Evening

Envision a truly enchanting evening combining the beauty of the northern lights and the fun, playful energy of reindeer. These whimsical, domesticated cousins of caribou make engaging and entertaining companions to stroll alongside and visit with. Let the magic of the reindeer and aurora borealis forever leave a mark on your heart.

7. Arctic Circle: An Extraordinary Journey

Travel north from Fairbanks to discover a landscape like no other. While it's not recommended to traverse the Dalton Highway yourself, especially in winter, it's easy to connect with a guide or tour company to fly or drive you to the Arctic Circle and beyond. Whether you opt for a single-day trip or an unforgettable overnight one, scanning the skies for the aurora above the Arctic Circle certainly is an opportunity not to be overlooked.

Combining aurora viewing with other experiences transforms a simple journey into an extraordinary one. From the adrenaline-pumping adventures of dog mushing and snowmobiling to the serene moments of ice fishing and hot springs, each activity is enhanced by the magic of the northern lights.

