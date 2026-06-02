Pairgap Launches 'Real Estate Prenup' Tool and Mobile App for Co-Buyers

"But for years, co-buyers have had to figure out the legal side on their own, with no roadmap and little structure. The Real Estate Prenup Builder changes that. It gives everyday buyers access to the kind of thoughtful planning frameworks sophisticated real estate investors have long used." Post this

The Real Estate Prenup Builder walks co-buyers through critical areas of shared ownership, including ownership percentages, down payment allocations, ongoing expense responsibilities, guest provisions, exit procedures, and dispute resolution. The result is a customized co-ownership agreement designed to help align expectations and reduce the risk of future disputes. Features include attorney review, notary, and predictive guidance.

"A mortgage is one of the most significant financial partnerships many people will ever enter," said Nikki Merkerson, founder and CEO of Pairgap. "But for years, co-buyers have had to figure out the legal side on their own, with no roadmap and little structure. The Real Estate Prenup Builder changes that. It gives everyday buyers access to the kind of thoughtful planning frameworks sophisticated real estate investors have long used."

Launching alongside the agreement builder is Pairgap's mobile app, now available on iOS and Android. Features include a Co-Buying Power Calculator to help buyers model their combined purchasing power and a Partner Personality Assessment designed to help co-buyers better understand financial alignment before committing to a purchase.

Pairgap enters this next chapter with significant momentum. The platform has established a go-to-market partnership with Chase Bank, is backed by Techstars and Equity Angels, and has earned back-to-back national recognition, including the 2025 Inman Best of Proptech Award and the 2026 National Fair Housing Alliance Responsible AI Pitch Competition. Pairgap has also surpassed 1,200 members.

Merkerson brings more than two decades of housing and financial services experience to the company. She previously served as a Community Reinvestment Officer at JPMorgan Chase, where she focused on expanding mortgage access for low- and moderate-income households. She is also the author of Pair'd: A Dating Guide to Real Estate Partnerships, a practical guide to the legal, financial, and relational dynamics of co-buying.

To learn more, download the Pairgap app, or start a Real Estate Prenup at pairgap.com.

About Pairgap

Pairgap is a real estate co-buying platform that helps homebuyers purchase property together through shared buying power, psychology-based partner matching, and structured legal agreements. Founded by housing veteran Nikki Merkerson, Pairgap is on a mission to make homeownership more accessible and help everyday buyers build generational wealth. The platform is backed by Techstars and Equity Angels and has earned recognition from Inman and the National Fair Housing Alliance. Download the Pairgap app on iOS and Android, or visit pairgap.com/download-app to get started.

Media Contact

Marci James, Be Inspired Digital, 1 9543046090, [email protected]

SOURCE Pairgap