Pakistani Film, Gunjal, Receives Praise at the Ganges Sur Seine Festival Screening in Paris

"Hearing from audience members like actress Sylvia, who said she was deeply moved by Gunjal's story, is tremendously rewarding as a producer. It validated our goal of using film to draw connections to important real-life issues like Child labor," shares Nighat Akbar Shah following the screening. Post this

The screening was well attended by international industry figures including festival director Chayan Sarkar. Renowned journalist Taha Siddiqui commented that the film "has a great message not only for the international audience but also the local Pakistani viewers."

After the screening, award-winning Egyptian director Hisham Abdel Khalik praised director Sultan's vision and craftsmanship. Festival director Sarkar highlighted Gunjal's powerful storytelling and ability to bring important social issues to light.

Inspired by real events, Gunjal tells the true story of late child activist Iqbal Masih, played impressively by Syed Muhammad Ali, and his fight against forced child labor through the eyes of a journalist seeking justice for his murder. Of the title, Ms. Shah explained "The Urdu word 'Gunjal' translates to 'entangled', which can be carpet threads -- or the truth. I felt it was an apt depiction of the story."

Filmed on location in the Punjab Region of Pakistan, it is spoken in Urdu, Punjabi, and English, with English subtitles. It features an original soundtrack with music by acclaimed Pakistani musicians Xarb, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Producer Nighat Akbar Shah says the screening success expands Gunjal's international reach and validates its mission to bring awareness of Iqbal Masih's story and ongoing fight against child labor worldwide. The team will continue pursuing festival cycles and distribution deals.

The story of Iqbal Masih has been in her vision for some time, as she founded Adur Productions to champion social justice stories through filmmaking. Ms. Shah says "as a mother and as a human rights advocate, this story moved me deeply and begged to be told. Iqbal and his family deserve justice, even now. Sadly, child labor remains an international problem today - even in developed countries!"

