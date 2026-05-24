Palabra.ai (Real-Time AI Voice Translator) Hits $1M ARR -- Grows 17x in Six Months

"We went from $60K to $1M in run rate in six months. Live translation has stopped being a demo — it's how global teams talk to each other now." — Artem Kukharenko, Co-Founder, Palabra.ai Post this

Developers can also build on Palabra through a single streaming API that handles speech recognition, language translation, and voice synthesis over WebSocket or WebRTC, with SDKs in Python, JavaScript, and Java. The platform is GDPR-compliant, ISO 27001-certified, and processes audio in memory only. Nothing is stored, and customer audio is never used to train models.

Palabra is trusted by DHL, UNICEF, Hyundai, BCG, Deloitte, Fujitsu, Docusign, eToro, and Agora, among others. Customers use it as a meeting translator inside Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams; as a conference interpreter for webinars and online events; as a live audio translator for streams piped through SRT/RTMP into OBS, vMix, YouTube, and Vimeo; and as an in-person language translator, where attendees scan a QR code and listen on their phones instead of renting interpreter booths. On average it costs about 9.3 times less than booking a human interpreter.

"In six months we've gone from $60,000 to $1,000,000 in annual run rate," said Artem Kukharenko, Co-Founder at Palabra.ai. "Live translation that preserves the speaker's voice has stopped being a demo and started being something teams actually rely on."

In practice, that means sales teams take first calls with international prospects without booking an interpreter. HR runs global all-hands and onboarding sessions where everyone hears the CEO in their own language at the same time. Universities translate guest lectures and panel discussions live, with each attendee picking a language on their phone. Broadcasters ship multi-language audio tracks alongside their primary stream. Event organizers swap interpreter booths, headsets, and on-site contractors for a QR code at the door. Glossaries handle industry-specific terms (drug names in pharma, ticker symbols in finance, technical vocabulary in engineering) so translations stay accurate inside specialized conversations.

Media Contact

Dmytro Tymoshenko, PALABRA.AI LTD, 380 939944325, [email protected], https://palabra.ai/

SOURCE PALABRA.AI LTD