Palabra.ai Takes #1 Spot for Speed in New Text-to-Speech (TTS) Benchmark

The hardest problem in speech AI is making voice agents feel indistinguishable from a real person. Latency above 200 milliseconds breaks that. We built our TTS for extremely low time-to-first-audio at production scale. Coval's benchmark ranks us #1 at 104 ms, nearly twice as fast as the next model. Post this

Coval's benchmark is built to reflect production reality rather than idealized lab conditions: it measures Time to First Audio (TTFA) — the delay a listener actually notices, including any silence before the first audible sample — using pinned, versioned datasets so every provider is scored against identical inputs. Word error rate is calculated by transcribing each provider's synthesized audio with a fixed ASR model and scoring it against the original text, so the number reflects whether the speech is intelligible, not just fast. The full runner and methodology are open-source and independently reproducible.

"Latency is one of the most consequential metrics in voice AI," said Brooke Hopkins, Founder and CEO of Coval. "Humans respond in around 400 milliseconds, and systems slower than that feel unnatural regardless of output quality. What makes Palabra's result significant is what it creates downstream: when a model is this fast, every other component in the stack gets more time to think."

Palabra says the result reflects a new TTS architecture that achieves 35ms of time-to-first-audio before network overhead, paired with production infrastructure built to hold that speed at scale across large volumes of concurrent users.

"The biggest unsolved challenge that the world's leading speech AI labs are working on today is making interactions with AI voice agents feel indistinguishable from conversations with another person," said Artem Kukharenko, CEO & Co-founder of Palabra Al. "Latency above 200 milliseconds introduces a noticeable delay that disrupts the natural flow of communication. That's why we've focused on building TTS with extremely low time-to-first-audio that could work at large scale in production systems. In Coval's independent benchmark, we rank #1 at 104ms — the closest competitor is approximately twice as slow."

The TTS result is part of a broader focus at Palabra on real-time speech models — spanning text-to-speech, speech recognition (ASR), and speech-to-speech translation — built around low latency as a core design principle across the stack.

About Palabra

Palabra is a voice AI lab developing real-time models for text-to-speech (TTS), automatic speech recognition (ASR), and speech-to-speech translation. Its proprietary models and APIs enable developers and enterprises to build low-latency multilingual voice experiences across customer support, conferencing, live streaming, education, and other real-time applications. Palabra recently raised $8.4 million in pre-seed funding led by Seven Seven Six (776) with participation from Creator Ventures, and prominent angel investors including Max Mullen, co-founder of Instacart; Anne Lee Skates, former partner at Andreessen Horowitz; Mehdi Ghissassi,, former Head of Product at DeepMind; and Namat Bahram, an early backer of ElevenLabs.

About Coval

Coval is the San Francisco-based evaluation platform for voice AI, founded by ex-Waymo engineer Brooke Hopkins. It builds independent, continuously updated, open-source benchmarks that measure how voice AI systems perform in production, rather than in idealized lab conditions. Coval recently raised a $28M Series A led by Norwest, with Twilio Ventures and Y Combinator also on the cap table, and is already trusted by over 60 organizations, including Zoom and Deepgram. Its public TTS leaderboard is available at benchmarks.coval.ai/tts.

Media Contact

Dmytro Tymoshenko, PALABRA.AI LTD, 380 939944325, [email protected], palabra.ai

SOURCE PALABRA.AI LTD