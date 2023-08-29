Palatine-Based Nonprofit Elderwerks Welcomes Over 600 Visitors for its Ninth Annual Aging Better Senior Expo

"We found that our most popular presentations focused on topics that concern many seniors such as estate planning and fraud protection and advocacy." Tweet this

"The Aging Better Expo exceeded our expectations," said Elderwerks President Jennifer Prell. "The speakers were amazing and received rave reviews. The onsite resources and representatives were all engaging and supportive of the older adults and seniors who toured the Expo. We are already planning the next Expo—our 10th anniversary for this event— for Aug. 14, 2024."

Visitors met with representatives from over 100 local resources and aging experts who provided information about local services agencies, senior communities, businesses, and benefits. The presentations were in-person and virtual ranging from increasing strength and mobility, to learning the basics of Medicare, to being aware of various financial scams. Some presentations were recorded and can be viewed by visiting this link.

"We found that our most popular presentations focused on topics that concern many seniors such as estate planning and fraud protection and advocacy," Prell said. "The latter topic worries many as we hear about seniors experiencing financial scams that not only take away their hard-earned money, but also leaves them afraid to trust people who do have their best intentions in mind. This year, we focused on different areas of health, and I was pleased to see guests wanting to learn about improving their brain health as they age."

Seeing an important need to help veterans and Spanish speakers, Prell and her team are also working on presenting two more free events. Elderwerks will be hosting a Veterans' Health and Wellness Expo on Monday, November 6th from 3 to 6 p.m. at the McHenry County Administration Building, 667 Ware Road, Woodstock, IL, and Exposición Latina Para Mayores | Latin Expo for Seniors on Thursday, November 16 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Edward Catholic Preparatory Academy gym, 274 Division Street, Elgin, Illinois.

"Elderwerks Latino Senior Expo is an exciting opportunity for Elderwerks and local resources to help older adults, seniors, caregivers, and their families understand the services available to them," Prell said. "We believe this population has been underserved. We want to help everyone understand what's available to our Latino seniors including local and federal resources, how to avoid scams and fraud, and aging well in Illinois."

For more information about Elderwerks, visit its website or its YouTube Page.

About Elderwerks:

Based in Palatine, Elderwerks, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization, has helped thousands of older adults and seniors age well. Elderwerks offers complimentary information, referrals, and guidance for all types of senior living, home care, support services, and benefits based on your or your loved one's needs. Acting as "senior guidance advisors," we help find the right solutions for you or your loved one. Whether it's assisted living, memory care, a referral for an elder law attorney, veterans benefit specialist, or transition to any other type of senior care, Elderwerks simplifies the process of navigating senior living options and supportive services. We can offer you support in a very short period. Don't let the future overwhelm you, call Elderwerks first: 855-462-0100. For more information, visit Elderwerks' website.

