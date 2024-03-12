Palatine, Illinois Nonprofit Presents Series Educating Seniors about Technology Safety Strategies; Virtual programs discuss challenges in security and privacy issues

"We developed the programs because we recognized a need for them in the senior adult community. Everyday activities are increasingly transitioning from analog to digital, from paper to online, for most of us." Post this

The first topic will center around safety and privacy. The couple will teach seniors how to check to see if their data was leaked and what to do about it, using alternative Internet browsers and search engines, and backing up and updating operating systems, programs, apps, and making copies of important data files.

"We developed the programs because we recognized a need for them in the senior adult community," Michael Yublosky said. "Everyday activities are increasingly transitioning from analog to digital, from paper to online, for most of us. While Judy and I had been using computers and smartphones, computer programs, and the Internet for decades, we incorrectly assumed all of our peers had been doing likewise."

Yublosky added that the advent of COVID changed life so much that the pandemic forced people to stay home and go online for socialization, education, and entertainment. After teaching seniors about using the Zoom platform and interacting with them, he and his wife expanded into educating participants about online safety and privacy issues.

Another topic is the growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its offshoot—Generative AI. Yublosky explained that Generative AI "enables humans to converse with computers through apps or programs in a human-like manner so they can generate text or oral responses, artwork, code, music, and videos. We adopted AI early and soon began informing others about it and started teaching about it."

He believes that seniors can use the Internet and AI to benefit them though they need to be aware of risks.

A December 2023 AARP article found that "85 % of Americans ages 50-plus have heard of generative AI, 31% are excited about the benefits, and 11% think it could enhance their digital safety. Yet, 60% of respondents say they are undecided about its impact, and only 9% report using generative AI. Their hesitancy could be linked to concern about online scams. Nearly three-quarters of older Americans say they have been the target of a cybercrime, 19% have been a victim, and 43% know someone who was a victim."

"We want to empower them to be more confident so they can enjoy the benefits that this new technology brings us," Yublosky said. "The skill is becoming more of a necessity rather than an option."

Elderwerks Executive Director Deana Liss is glad that her organization can present these special virtual programs to seniors to have an open mind about a variety of topics no matter where they live.

"Learning about technology to stay connected with loved ones, access important services, manage finances, and healthcare online, is important for seniors," Liss said. "Understanding scams and security risks is crucial for protecting against fraud. Knowing how to save and secure data helps prevent loss and maintain privacy. Awareness of AI's societal impact enables informed decision-making in an evolving digital landscape."

About Elderwerks:

Based in Palatine, Elderwerks, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization, has helped thousands of older adults and seniors age well.

