Paley Institute's Global Expansion: Dr. Dror Paley Introduces Instituto Paley LatinoAmerica with Dr. León Mora and CORA Group in Colombia

Dr. Paley, founder of the Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute in West Palm Beach, Florida — the largest orthopedic medical tourism center in the United States — brings his vast experience and innovative practices to Medellin. The Paley Institute is celebrated for treating patients from over 100 countries and all 50 U.S. states, and with this new facility, Dr. Paley aims to replicate this success in Latin America.

The new institute in Medellin joins the prestigious Paley European Institute in Warsaw, Poland, and the Paley Middle East Clinic in Abu Dhabi, UAE, establishing Dr. Paley's presence across four continents. Each location is committed to the Paley Institute's mission of transforming lives through exceptional patient care and groundbreaking orthopedic surgery.

Dr. Paley and his team of top-tier orthopedic and neurosurgeons will offer comprehensive diagnosis and treatment for a variety of conditions. These include congenital limb deformities, post-traumatic limb conditions, bone healing problems, skeletal dysplasia, metabolic disorders, and neuromuscular conditions, among others.

With over 25,000 successful limb-lengthening and reconstruction procedures to his name, Dr. Paley is a global authority in orthopedic surgery. "Our mission is to bring advanced orthopedic care to those who need it most, across all corners of the globe. This new facility in Medellin is a step forward in our journey to enhance the quality of life for our patients," said Dr. Paley.

About Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute

The Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, was founded by Dr. Dror Paley in 2009. It has grown to twenty-five physicians in 2024. The Paley Institute's mission is to provide the best, most advanced care to patients with bone, joint, or nerve conditions, from minor fractures to the most complicated limb or spine deformities. They call this "Paley Care". This "Dream Team" of surgeons are world leaders in reconstructive orthopedic and neurological surgery. They provide patients with the most advanced, innovative treatments customized to the patient's individual needs. The Paley Institutes are located in four continents to help raise the standard of surgery care worldwide. For over 35 years, Dr. Paley has been providing realistic hope and solutions to patients with impossible-to-treat problems from all over the world. Paley Care provides you with the care you deserve. Learn more at paleyinstitute.org.

