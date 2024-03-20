Pallet Sorting Systems (PSS), Automated Machine Systems (AMS) and Fizyr Agree to Jointly Introduce AI Into the Pallet Market

Over the last few months, we have rigorously tested AI4PALLETS on-site in collaboration with a leading customer and successfully trained it to automatically scan, recognize and sort 150 types of 1200 x 1000 mm (48 x 40 inch) pallets. Post this

PSS and AMS are now selling AI4PALLETS across Europe and North America respectively. The machines can be modified to accommodate each customer's preferences for various pallet sizes, types, other sorting strategies and customized needs. With Fizyr's vision AI, the machines can identify more pallet types in greater detail and more efficiently than before.

"Sorters no longer have to make a choice," said AMS President Kris Chayer. "The machine does this for them, removing all the guesswork with heightened accuracy and efficiency and at an affordable price."

Fizyr's industry-leading vision AI leverages cascade learning as a foundational element of the company's supervised approach to machine learning. Fizyr automates a wide range of the most complex logistics and supply chain tasks, and the company has become a strategic component of the go-to-market strategies of many of the world's best integrators.

"Our vision AI outperforms any other robotic vision solution," said Fizyr CEO Ken Fleming. "We've developed innovative ways to help systems and robotics integrators deploy more scalable, reliable and easy-to-use automation at price points that work for their customers."

About Automated Machine Systems

The AMS family of companies provides new and used automated equipment and systems, software and design services for the material handling, wooden pallet and timber processing industries. Founded as a design and engineering firm in 1997, we provide service-driven solutions to help our customers stay competitive in today's challenging markets. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., AMS manufactures its equipment and supports its entire line of services in-house, from engineering and fabrication to assembly and installation. https://automatedmachinesystems.com

About Fizyr

Fizyr offers advanced vision AI for robots, providing the smartest, fastest and most effective brain available to maximize robotic capabilities. Compatible with all major robotics systems on the market, Fizyr enables robots to see, perceive, account for variances, learn and perform more successfully than any other robotic software, and Fizyr partners with top integrators to ensure their success. With demand growing for robotic automation, Fizyr is focused on enabling robotic and systems integrators with the best computer vision capabilities for logistics applications. Fizyr is based in Delft, Netherlands. https://fizyr.com

About Pallet Sorting Systems

The machines from Pallet Sorting Systems enable customers to sort and repair pallets at the highest level, always efficiently and sustainably. These modular systems include Sorting Systems and Repair Systems, as well as Multisort Systems and Combined Systems, which automatically sort and repair pallets of different sizes with a single machine by combining the Multisort System or the Pallet Sorting System with the Pallet Repair System. Based in Heerenveen, Netherlands, Pallet Sorting Systems machines operate throughout Europe and North America. https://palletsortingsystems.nl

